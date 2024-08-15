Screengrab via Sky Sports YouTube.

The new English Premier League season starts this coming weekend and with the dawn of a new campaign, NBC is adding one of the world’s most preeminent English soccer analysts to its ranks. On Thursday, NBC revealed that former Manchester United star and current Sky Sports analyst Gary Neville will have a regular role on its EPL broadcasts this season.

Neville is one of the most decorated players in English Premier League history. As a stalwart right back for Manchester United, Neville was a part of eight Premier League winning sides while also winning two UEFA Champions League titles.

Since ending his playing days, Neville has gone on to be a lead analyst for Sky Sports’ soccer coverage in the UK in the studio and as a game analyst. According to NBC, Neville’s work with the American broadcaster will be done in collaboration with Sky Sports, which can happen fairly seamlessly given both networks are under the Comcast umbrella.

Via NBC Sports:

Gary Neville, the Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit, will join NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage as a special contributor throughout the 2024-25 season, it was announced today in collaboration with Sky Sports. Neville will contribute to NBC Sports’ studio coverage on a weekly basis each Sunday throughout the season. He will make his first NBC Sports appearances on Premier League Live tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 16, and this Sunday, Aug. 18, as the Premier League season kicks off this weekend across the platforms of NBCUniversal and NBC Sports’ studio team travels to the U.K. for special on-site shows Friday-Sunday. Neville will also join studio coverage live from NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., multiple times this season.

NBC has worked with other Sky Sports broadcasters before thanks to the Comcast corporate synergy powers that be. In fact, current lead play-by-play announcer Peter Drury works Saturday games for NBC while calling the marquee Sunday game for Sky Sports, often alongside Neville himself in a deal that seems to work out well for both networks.

The only downside of the NBC deal is that Neville’s rival from his playing days and Sky Sports sparring partner, former Liverpool centerback Jamie Carragher, is part of a different American network where he is committed to CBS’s Champions League coverage and having more fun on a broadcast than might actually be allowed.

[NBC Sports]