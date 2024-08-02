Premier League fans who can’t decide which match to watch at 10 a.m. ET window may not have to choose just one this season.

During a Thursday conference call discussing the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Sports President Rick Cordella mentioned the use of multiview over the last week and said the feature would “likely” be coming to NBC’s Premier League coverage this season.

RICK CORDELLA: There’s a point in here, “Multiview” is an easy one. We released it just at the start of these Games. You’re likely to see it in Premier League coverage on Saturday mornings. That’s one we invested in. I think adding entertainment, making shows fun. I think what Molly and team have done in prime time; we’re looking to do that a lot more in other concepts throughout the year.

Multiview has been growing in popularity recently during sports on many streaming services, with YouTube TV making the option available on NFL Sunday Ticket last fall to much fanfare. NBC took the plunge, making it available for Olympics coverage this summer. It now appears to be coming to the Premier League, another one of the network’s crown jewel sporting packages.

While NBC hasn’t yet made multiview available for the Premier League, it does have a whip-around show called Goal Rush during the 10 a.m. ET window during most match weeks of the season.

The 2024-25 Premier League season will begin on Friday, August 16. During match week one, NBC will air all ten matches, with just three (Everton-Brighton, Newcastle-Southampton, Nottingham Forest-Bournemouth) exclusively streaming on Peacock. Another five will air on USA Network, and two more (West Ham-Aston Villa and Chelsea-Manchester City) will air on the NBC broadcast network and stream on Peacock.

We’ll see when (or if) NBC rolls out multiview for the Premier League this season and if it expands the feature to other sports this year or next.

