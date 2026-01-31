May 6, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of the Apple TV logo on the sleeve of FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (19) after the game against D.C. United at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Soccer is scaling back its Spanish-language broadcasting efforts during the regular season as part of its offerings on Apple TV, according to a new report.

Pablo Iglesias Maurer reported in The Guardian on Friday that several sources said MLS is scaling back its Spanish-language broadcast talent, downsizing its English-language offerings, and sending some behind-the-scenes production to the UK.

According to Maurer, MLS will cut about half of its two-man Spanish-language commentary teams, with the remaining matches covered by a solo play-by-play announcer. The teams of Sammy Sadovnik and Diego Valeri, Ramses Sandoval and Miguel Gallardo, and Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa are reportedly among those that will be retained. MLS also confirmed that while broadcaster Lloyd Sam will no longer work on its Apple offerings, he will continue to cover the league with Fox.

A Spanish-language version of the MLS 360 whip-around show will reportedly end, though the English-language version will continue.

“After careful consideration and in response to fan feedback, we are evolving our Spanish-language programming to better reflect how our audience engages with the game,” MLS executive vice-president for media Seth Bacon said in a statement to The Guardian. “Our Spanish-language coverage will focus on what fans value most in shoulder programming: high-energy, live broadcasts from the stadium that bring them closer to the action through pre- and post-game shows. As part of this evolution, we are enhancing our on-site Spanish-language presence on matchdays to deliver more authentic, engaging moments straight from our stadiums.”

MLS Wrap-Up will reportedly change, with a source telling The Guardian that while a post-match night component will still exist, in-studio talent will no longer be on camera. MLS is also reportedly planning to produce about half of its matches overseas, with IMG handling production from its London studios.

On the positive front, MLS is reportedly planning to expand pre-and-post-match coverage on-site for Sunday Night Soccer, its featured match of the week. Jillian Sakovits and Antonella Gonzalez will be the sideline reporters, with Andrew Wiebe moving to Saturday’s featured match, which debuts this year and will be called Walmart Saturday Showdown.

MLS’s original agreement with Apple ran through 2032, but the league announced last year that the deal had been shortened to 2029. MLS and Apple also agreed to discontinue the MLS Season Pass product beginning next season, and to bring all MLS matches to Apple TV (formerly Apple TV+), without requiring a separate subscription. Since the MLS-Apple partnership began in 2023, fans were required to pay $99 per season to access MLS Season Pass.