MLS broadcaster Kaylyn Kyle was suspended over ‘improper and inaccurate’ Bruce Arena remarks, per report

MLS Season Pass broadcaster Kaylyn Kyle was suspended in early August after discussing now-former New England Revolution head coach and general manager Bruce Arena and his own insensitive and inappropriate remarks.

According to The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer, Kyle was suspended for 30 days following her August 8 remarks and could return to MLS Season Pass, where she appears on MLS 360 and other programs, as soon as this weekend.

The remarks in question came during Kyle’s appearance on SiriusXM’s The Football Show and revolved around Arena’s league-mandated leave from the Revolution over alleged “inappropriate and insensitive” remarks (he resigned over the investigation on Saturday). The Revolution was preparing to play Mexican side Queretaro FC in a Leagues Cup match and Kyle mentioned Arena’s absence.

During an interview on Sirius XM’s The Football Show, Kaylyn Kyle stated that Bruce Arena had used a racial slur towards someone in the organization #NERevs pic.twitter.com/cGmdVoAUca — The Blazing Musket (@BlazingMusket) August 8, 2023

“It’s an interesting matchup because of everything that’s going on with the Revs,” said Kyle. “Bruce Arena (is) on administrative leave pending investigation for a racial slur that he used against someone in the club.”

The specifics of what Arena allegedly said were not public at the time and still have not been made public.

The next day, Kyle released a statement apologizing for her “improper and inaccurate remarks,” presumably for saying that Arena was being investigated for a “racial slur.”

“On yesterday’s episode of The Football Show on Sirius XM, I made improper and inaccurate remarks about the basis for MLS’ review of Bruce Arena,” Kyle wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The league’s investigation — of which I have no knowledge or first-hand information — relates to allegations that the coach made insensitive remarks. I had no basis to say what I said on the show. I understand that words have impact and I apologize for my actions. I spoke carelessly and should have been more mindful of my words.”

In his resignation, Arena admitted that he made “mistakes” but did not provide specifics about what was said.

“I know that I have made some mistakes and moving forward, I plan to spend some time reflecting on this situation and taking corrective steps to address what has transpired,” Arena said in a statement. “And while this has not been an easy decision, I am confident that it is in the best interest of both the New England Revolution organization and my family that we part ways at this time.”

MLS, meanwhile, said in a statement that its investigation confirmed “certain of these allegations” but did not provide details.

