Ahead of the Feb. 25 start of the 2023 MLS season, we now know more of the figures that will be working broadcasts under Apple’s 10-year, $2.5 billion global deal with the league. That deal sees the partnership produce both simulcasts on linear TV and streaming-only matches, with the price for the whole MLS Season Pass product $14.99 per month or $99 for a season. MLS and Apple announced their first wave of broadcast talent earlier this month, and now they’ve added 31 more on-air personalities to their team.

Apple and Major League Soccer add 31 talented on-air personalities to the MLS Season Pass broadcast team. https://t.co/iAPnlkTSTZ — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) January 30, 2023

New English-language figures here include studio host Kaylyn Kyle, studio analyst Shep Messing, rules analyst Christina Unkel, play-by-play voices Dre Cordero, Keith Costigan, Kevin Egan, Mark Followill, Adrian Healey, Eric Krakauer, Mark Rogondino, Tyler Terens, and Callum Williams, and match analysts Brian Dunseth, Danny Higginbotham, Cobi Jones (seen above at a Racing Louisville FC-Angel City FC NWSL match last September), Devon Kerr, Heath Pearce, Lloyd Sam, Ross Smith, and Jamie Watson. There are also several figures added to both the Spanish and French broadcasts, and further confirmation that all matches overall will feature English and Spanish broadcasts (and pre- and post-game coverage in both those languages), with matches involving Canadian sides also including French broadcast options. Here are some quotes from the MLS release:

“What we’re experiencing here with Apple and MLS is the next stage of entertainment and we are blessed to be part of this transitional time,” [Spanish announcer Jorge] Perez-Navarro said. “To be able to reach so many people around the world is not only exciting but carries a big responsibility as we build and create a world class product for soccer fans everywhere.” “For Major League Soccer to align with Apple and everything that means is massive,” Costigan said. “People around the world are going to see that there is a soccer culture in this country, and it is really inclusive inside the stadiums, from young fans to old fans, to expatriates of other countries coming to support the local team. That mix inside the stadium is incredible. With the World Cup coming here in three years, Apple is aligning with MLS at the perfect time.”

More details on specific broadcast pairings and production plans are yet to come. There may be more announcers announced too, as Jonathan Tannenwald of The Philadelphia Inquirer noted:

If my math is right, the remaining slots open for the MLS-Apple broadcaster roster are: 2 English play by play

1 English game analyst 8 Spanish PBP

8 Spanish game analysts 1 French PBP

1 French game analyst — Jonathan Tannenwald (@thegoalkeeper) January 30, 2023

The further details may also include the previously–discussed idea of having many announcers work regionally. We’ll see if that comes to pass, and if so, in exactly what form it plays out. And we’ll see what else MLS and Apple announce ahead of the start of the season.

[MLSSoccer.com; photo from Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA Today Sports]