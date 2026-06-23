Credit: WPLG

It’s said that there are several classic blunders you never want to fall victim to.

The most famous is “never get involved in a land war in Asia.”

A slightly less well-known one is “never go in against a Sicilian when death is on the line.”

And the third, and perhaps most important of them all, is “never do a live interview with Scottish football fans in the days leading up to a World Cup match.”

Alas, WPLG reporter Kacy Hintz failed to heed that last one.

After drinking Boston dry, Scottish fans have descended on Miami as they prepare for Scotland’s critical match against Brazil. Win, and they advance to the Round of 32. Lose, and their 2026 FIFA World Cup is over.

Hintz followed a gaggle of Scottish fans on Monday, from Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood to loanDepot Park, as they were doing what they do best: getting tanked and celebrating. And almost as soon as her live interview began for the Miami TV station, things went off the rails. Amid the constant yelling and uncomfortable encroachment into one’s space, we got a requisite f-bomb to boot.

Welp, As the saying goes ‘No Scotland, No Party’ 😂 https://t.co/z3sA5iudr9 — Kacy Hintz (@KacyHintz) June 22, 2026

‘No Scotland, no Party,’ indeed.

Thankfully, Hintz did get some quality interviews with some delightful Scottish fans as well.

She also got plenty of bagpipe music and proof that the Scots can keep the party going even in scorching weather.

“It’s bloody roasting like a potato out here” Incredible – and very hot – afternoon marching through the streets of Little Havana with the Tartan Army. Unreal scenes on the way to LoanDepot Park but even better conversations with amazing people! pic.twitter.com/yvQgR1kz6p — Kacy Hintz (@KacyHintz) June 23, 2026

As the World Cup progresses, we continue to see that while soccer players are putting it all on the line, local reporters are, too, giving it their all just to survive and advance.