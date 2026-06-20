Credit: Qucho

Reporting live from sporting events is always a risky proposition.

Usually, you’re on the lookout for errant f-bombs and people disrupting your shot.

When you’re reporting on the Mexican National Team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, however, you have to have your head on a swivel for an entirely different reason. There’s a decent chance all of their fans are going to turn you into a crowdsurfer.

We became aware of the trend on Tuesday when Fox Sports Mexico reporter Carlos Rodrigo Hernandez, reporting from a party celebrating Mexico’s upcoming match against South Korea, was suddenly lifted into the air by a gaggle of fans.

Así la TV en vivo. 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/VQXDHeATDM — Carlos Rodrigo Hernández. 🥑 (@crh_oficial) June 17, 2026

On Wednesday, reporter Sergio Enrique Hernández, also in Guadalajara, got the same treatment from a group of Mexico supporters, including one in a lucha libre mask. They even tossed him into the air at one point.

“¡No, no, no. Yo no! ¡Aggg!” 🙈 Así voló esta tarde nuestro compañero reportero Sergio Enrique Hernández en pleno FIFA Fan Fest, en Guadalajara.

😅⚽️🥳 #Mundial2026 18 mil aficionados esperan la transmisión del partido de México vs Corea del Sur. pic.twitter.com/U9Mrc87msO — Qucho (@qucho) June 18, 2026

Italian journalist Alessio De Giuseppe was covering the festivities for DAZN when he was lifted on the shoulders of swarming fans.

https://youtube.com/shorts/rVCKV_N_7O4?si=MX7q0X9bMD531Hxt

And ESPN’s Óscar Gallardo also went flying at the FIFA Fan Festival in Monterrey.

🇲🇽 | Un reportero de ESPN estaba en vivo haciendo la previa del partido de México cuando de la nada, llegaron unos aficionados, lo cargaron y lo aventaron por los aires. Lo mejor de todo es que siguió narrando como si nada, qué momentazo JAJAJ 😅 pic.twitter.com/6q6XklAna3 — Piojismo (@Piojismo1906) June 19, 2026

After Mexico defeated South Korea 1-0, the celebration lifted spirits across the Mexican football fandom, and that meant continuing to lift up reporters. Following the win, Al-Araby TV reporter Ahmed Mohsen was in the middle of a live broadcast from Mexico when he was surrounded by fans who lifted him into the air, put a sombrero on his head, and hoisted him high.

Al-Araby TV reporter Ahmed Mohsen was delivering a live broadcast from Mexico when a crowd of supporters suddenly surrounded him, lifting him into the air, placing a sombrero on his head, and turning the segment into an impromptu celebration.#FifaWorldCup #Mexico #Football pic.twitter.com/W0gyQACIeV — Barlaman Today (@BarlamanToday) June 19, 2026

These celebrations have been portrayed as positive experiences for the most part, but given the often nonconsensual nature of the interactions, they are creating a conversation about what’s appropriate and what might constitute harassment.

According to Marca, South Korean journalist Son Jang-hoon was approached by a female fan who grabbed his arm and kissed him on the cheek. Meanwhile, sports journalist and influencer Montserrat Gómez was doing a live broadcast when a man approached her from behind and hugged her without consent, something she has since said felt like an invasion. Both of those instances are different from a reporter being lifted into the air, but the common denominator is strangers being in the personal space trying to do their job and the potential pitfalls that come with that.

It’s all fun and games until it’s not. So far, most of the reporter crowdsurfing celebrations appear to be in good fun and are accepted by those involved, but there’s potential for a line to be crossed in the future. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that.