REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Preliminary Spanish-language viewership is already in for Mexico-England, setting a new Spanish-language soccer record as Telemundo continues to report strong World Cup viewership.

According to Telemundo, Mexico-England averaged 23.1 million viewers on Saturday night. That includes Nielsen-measured viewership on Telemundo (9.4 million) and Adobe Analytics viewership on Peacock (13.0 million). The Nielsen number is expected to increase when final viewership is released later this week, including Big Data viewership metrics.

🔥 The biggest record just got even bigger. We just raised the bar. Again. ✔️ Mexico vs. England delivered a 23.1 million preliminary Total Audience Delivery (TAD), on track to become the highest Total Audience ever for a soccer match in Spanish-language media history. ✔️ Up… pic.twitter.com/nsQLJYK5CC — NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises (@NBCUTelemundo) July 6, 2026

Mexico-England is a Spanish-language record in a World Cup full of them. Mexico-Ecuador in the Round of 32 was the previous record holder, with the match averaging 18.9 million viewers on Telemundo and Peacock.

With Mexico out of the tournament, this might be the end of Telemundo’s record-setting run. Mexico has been by far the biggest draw in Spanish, easily outpacing viewership for matches featuring the United States.

For comparison, Telemundo also announced final viewership for United States-Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, which averaged 9.8 million viewers on Telemundo and Peacock. That was a Spanish-language record for the United States in the World Cup, but pales in comparison to the 23.1 million record set with Mexico playing.

🇺🇸 Team USA keeps reaching new heights en español. ✔️ USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina delivered a 9.8 million Total Audience Delivery (TAD), up +33% vs. the previous Team USA FIFA World Cup™ record set by USA vs. Türkiye on June 25. ✔️ Up +39% vs. Team USA’s FIFA World Cup™… pic.twitter.com/t4SdAxY23v — NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises (@NBCUTelemundo) July 6, 2026

Earlier on Sunday, the Brazil-Norway match averaged 12.9 million viewers across Peacock and Telemundo. Also a preliminary number, Telemundo says viewership for that game was the most-watched non-Mexico FIFA World Cup match in Spanish-language media history.

So even without Mexico, Telemundo seems to be well-equipped to see strong viewership for the rest of the tournament.