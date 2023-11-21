Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, is partnering with another American media outlet to help promote and profile the club.

On Tuesday, the Men in Blazers Media Network announced it would be launching a new, weekly Wrexham podcast. Hosted by Wrexham fan and journalist Thomas Wynne Lewis (Tommy Cheese), This Week in Wrexham will run for 30 episodes and aims to connect fans to both the club and the city of Wrexham.

A monthly episode will feature Lewis, Men in Blazers host Roger Bennett, and a figure connected to Wrexham doing a deep dive into the club. Striker Paul Mullin will be the first guest on the monthly episode.

Bennett and McElhenney touted the partnership in a release.

“Wrexham AFC are the greatest micro-megapower football has ever seen. Through “Welcome to Wrexham” the Club has engaged an enormous global audience who have become connected to the team’s journey which has been lived out in a spirit of joy, meaning, and true inclusivity,” said Men in Blazers Media Network Co-Founder Roger Bennett. “With “This Week in Wrexham” we hope we tell the story of their current season as it is played out week by week, game by game, emotion by emotion.” “The team, city and community make it hard not to instantly fall in love with Wrexham AFC. I’m thrilled Men in Blazers and STōK are coming together to give a weekly glimpse of the Club to their American audiences, allowing a new group of people to find the joy (and sometimes pain) this team can bring.” – Rob McElhenney, Co-chairman Wrexham AFC

Wrexham AFC began growing in prominence in the United States after McElhenney and Reynolds purchased the club, leading to a two-season order for an FX docuseries called Welcome to Wrexham. The series was recently renewed for a third season, reportedly premiering in the spring.