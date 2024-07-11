Roger Bennett (L) and Sam Mewis will host a “Men In Blazers: The Women’s Game” truTV/Max altcast of a USWNT match.

The growing Men in Blazers brand is coming to a linear TV alternate broadcast of a U.S. women’s national team match.

That would be the USWNT’s clash with Costa Rica on Tuesday, their last before the 2024 Paris Olympics. As part of a release on both that match and the USWNT’s Impact 99 Presented by New York Life match Saturday against Mexico (celebrating the USWNT’s 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup win), Thursday saw TNT Sports announce the Men In Blazers: The Women’s Game altcast (which will be available on both truTV and Max, with the main broadcast available on TNT), featuring Sam Mewis and Roger Bennett covering that USWNT-Costa Rica clash. Here are details on TNT Sports’ full broadcast plans for both matches:

TNT Sports will present live, comprehensive coverage of the Impact 99 Presented by New York Life legacy match – celebrating the US Women’s National Team’s historic 1999 team – on Saturday, July 13, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage – prior to the USWNT vs. Mexico – will kick off from Harrison, N.J., at 2:30 p.m. across TNT, truTV and Max. In its final tune-up prior to the 2024 Olympics, the USWNT will host Costa Rica in the Send Off Match Presented by Coca-Cola on Tuesday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m. In addition to TNT’s lead presentation from Washington, D.C., match coverage will also feature a special U.S. Soccer AltCast: Men In Blazers’ The Women’s Game Presented by SpringHill Suites by Marriott viewing experience on truTV and Max hosted by USWNT World Champion Sam Mewis and Roger Bennett with special guests. National Soccer Hall of Famer, 1999 USWNT star and analyst Julie Foudy will be paired in the commentator booth with play-by-play voices Jacqui Oatley (Saturday) and Luke Wileman (Tuesday). Melissa Ortiz will report pitch side for Saturday’s match, while Katie Witham will report on Tuesday. USWNT coverage from Harrison, NJ, and Washington, D.C. will include hour-long pregame shows presented by AT&T and postgame coverage presented by Autotrader. Sara Walsh will host alongside analysts Shannon Boxx, DaMarcus Beasley and Foudy. Halftime reports for both games are presented by Volkswagen.

“The Women’s Game” is a brand the Men in Blazers Media Network has been using for women’s soccer coverage for a few years, but it really took further flight this January. There, they brought former USWNT star Mewis (who had worked with them on some Twitch streams, podcasts, and other projects before) on as editor-in-chief of The Women’s Game and announced that it would be a full vertical on their site. That’s included Mewis hosting regular The Women’s Game and Friendlies podcasts, and has also seen a new Good Vibes FC podcast with Mewis, Lynn Williams, and Becky Sauerbrunn (who had also worked with them before). Meanwhile, Men in Blazers co-founder Bennett has taken on a larger role at the oft–expanding company over the past few months following co-founder Michael Davies stepping back to focus on his work with Sony Pictures and Embassy Row.

As for TNT Sports’ coverage of the USWNT, that’s under an eight-year deal with U.S. Soccer signed in 2022 (back when Warner Bros. Discovery was still WarnerMedia and TNT Sports hadn’t even shifted from Turner Sports to WBD Sports). Interestingly enough, around half of the 20 matches (men’s and women’s) each year in this deal were initially planned only to air on Max (then HBO Max), with the other half airing both there and linearly. But the actual implementation of this has seen a whole lot of linear matches, including even some unusual ones like the U.S. Deaf Women’s National Team. And it’s notable that linear presence expands further with a Men in Blazers altcast.

[Image of Bennett and Mewis from Men in Blazers on X/Twitter]