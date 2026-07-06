Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States Press Conference - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 5, 2026 U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino during the press conference IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steven Bisig
By Manny Soloway on

United States men’s national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino had his first opportunity to respond to FIFA lifting Folarin Balogun’s one-game red card ban during a press conference on Sunday, and he’s ready to celebrate the decision, even if many others aren’t.

The controversial red card occurred during the United States’ round-of-32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Per FIFA World Cup rules, any player given a red card is automatically suspended for the next match. Initial reports suggested that FIFA did not have a mechanism to appeal the red card. To allow Balogun to play, FIFA suspended the red card.

“You know, I think we celebrate all the decision,” Pochettino said during Sunday’s press conference. “We were punished enough against Bosnia and Herzegovina to play with 10 men (for) 30 minutes, in a decision that was [completely] unfair. But it’s not only because I am the head coach of the U.S. men’s national team…. 99.9 percent [of people] agree that was an unfair red card.”

The decision has resulted in a range of reactions from across the soccer world. It has caused outrage in Belgium, with the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) saying they were “astonished by FIFA’s decision.” They further added they would investigate all possible options “in order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport.”

Pochettino responded to the RBFA position during the press conference.

“I know Rudi [head coach of the Belgian national team]. I love Rudi,” Pochettino explained. “He’s a great coach, but he’s a great person. Of course he needs to defend his side. But I think integrity and ethics is a global word that you cannot use in this specific situation, and I think more fair that that is impossible.”

Even some American political commentators don’t think Balogun should play. British-American television journalist Mehdi Hasan and American radio journalist Kai Ryssdal both said that Balogun should sit against Belgium in protest against President Trump’s alleged intervention in getting the red card rescinded.

Okay this is going to be unpopular, but Pochettino should sit Balogun tomorrow. Integrity matters, even if Trump will never understand that.

Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal.bsky.social) 2026-07-05T20:57:50.627Z

Pochettino, for his part, also doesn’t think that politicians like Trump should get involved.

“We should not mix that,” Pochettino said. “This is a decision from FIFA with the evidence that happened before.”

About Manny Soloway

Manny Soloway is a Iowa based writer focusing on TV ratings. He is also the founder of the TV Media Blog substack.

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