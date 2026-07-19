Credit: Fanatics

The greatest fiction writers couldn’t envision one of the main storylines for the 2026 World Cup Final involving Argentina and Spain featuring Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

Lionel Messi is the GOAT looking for his second consecutive World Cup at 39-years-old in what would further solidify his status as the best to ever play the game. And incredibly, he is doing it as the current leader for the Golden Boot and runaway favorite to win his third Golden Ball as the best player at the tournament. But standing in his way is the Spanish prodigy in Lamine Yamal at just 19-years-old.

The two are already intrinsically connected given Yamal stepped in to fill Messi’s legendary spot on the right wing at Barcelona where he is already racking up the honors. Before even turning 20, Yamal has already finished runner up in the Ballon d’Or, won a European Championship, and three La Liga titles.

But the ties between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal go even deeper thanks to a one-in-a-billion chance meeting. The pair first met when Yamal was a baby and his family won a UNICEF raffle for a photoshoot with Barcelona players. As part of the shoot, a then-youthful Messi was photographed with Yamal. Photographer Joan Monfort called the photos “a true miracle of destiny.”

Yes, those photos you’ve seen are real. More than 18 years ago, a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mom Sheila met Lionel Messi at a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot. Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions. Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices… pic.twitter.com/TSoUPDxia2 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 16, 2026

Before the pair meet in New Jersey in the World Cup Final, Lionel Messi made a rare public appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York. And he was asked by fellow GOAT Tom Brady about the famous photograph with his opponent on Sunday and potential heir to the throne at both Barcelona and on the world stage.

Messi comments on Lamine Yamal and the photo they took together when Lamine was a baby with @TomBrady (via @Fanatics) pic.twitter.com/hjbYDcYWpx — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 18, 2026

“Well, Lamine is a huge player in which I followed a lot because he plays in a club that I love and I wish him always the best… and he is one of the leaders worldwide with 19 years of age. He has his whole career ahead of him. He has a great opportunity to attain something historical which we intend to give our maximum so that it’s not this time and I wish him the best. That photo is crazy because, well, it’s life. I had a photo with him when he was a baby and for us to be facing each other in a World Cup is how I said before, it’s craziness. But he’s one of the best in the world at the moment without a doubt and I wish him the best of luck because his well-being will be Barcelona’s well-being as well,” Messi said via Fox Sports translation.

There aren’t odds that humankind could calculate to describe the actual chance of the greatest soccer player in the world bathing the biggest star of the next generation, playing the same position at the same club, and then playing against each other in a World Cup Final. But well over a billion people will watch on Sunday to see which one fate will truly smile on at the 2026 World Cup.