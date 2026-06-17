Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jay Biggerstaff

Lionel Messi is considered by many to be the greatest soccer player of all time, and he certainly showed why in Argentina’s first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina took down Algeria 3-0 on Tuesday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Messi scored all three goals, giving him his first hat trick in his decorated World Cup history.

And with those three goals, Messi now has 16 career goals in the World Cup, tying Miroslav Klose for the most all-time in the World Cup.

John Strong had the play-by-play call of the Argentina-Algeria game for Fox. Here’s how the Messi goals looked and sounded with Strong’s play-by-play commentary:

“Lionel Messi! There’s your goal! There’s more history! There’s The Magic Man again!” John Strong has the Argentina-Algeria call for Fox. ⚽️💥🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cFtlKIiQOV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 17, 2026

Strong: “Lionel Messi! There’s your goal! There’s more history! There’s The Magic Man again!”

“The rebound is Messi’s second goal! He might end the night as the World Cup’s all-time top goal scorer! Messi with two! Argentina with two! Total control for the defending champions!” John Strong on the Fox play-by-play call. ⚽️🔥🎙️#WorldCuppic.twitter.com/ZqezAixuxL https://t.co/spytYAwD4H — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 17, 2026

Strong: “The rebound is Messi’s second goal! He might end the night as the World Cup’s all-time top goal scorer! Messi with two! Argentina with two! Total control for the defending champions!”

“LIONEL MESSIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII! FIRST CAREER WORLD CUP HAT TRICK TIES THE ALL-TIME GOAL-SCORING RECORD!” John Strong on the Fox call of Argentina-Algeria as Lionel Messi makes history. ⚽️🔥🐐🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iqts9ZldPE https://t.co/dtgPVnHC32 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 17, 2026

Strong: “LIONEL MESSIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII! FIRST CAREER WORLD CUP HAT TRICK TIES THE ALL-TIME GOAL-SCORING RECORD!”

Legendary Spanish broadcaster Andrés Cantor, known for his “¡Gooooooooooool!” calls, had the play-by-play duties for the Argentina-Algeria match for Telemundo. Here are his calls of Messi’s three goals:

🤗 ¡MESSI ROMPE LAS REDES! 🇦🇷 Messi recibe un gran pase de Rodri De Paul y anota su gol 14 en Mundiales y 117 con Argentina. 📺 Sigue toda la cobertura de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026 por Telemundo y Peacock#MundialTelemundo #Somos26 #FIFAWorldCup #Argentina… pic.twitter.com/cCUKmV57Ac — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 17, 2026

¡DOBLETE DE LEO MESSI! El 10 aprovechó un mal rechace del portero de Argelia para definirla y mandarla a las redes para ampliar la ventaja de Argentina . pic.twitter.com/DLAxtrib5x — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 17, 2026

Andrés Cantor with the electric Telemundo call of Lionel Messi completing the hat trick and making history. ⚽️🔥🐐🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Avtt2RS37f https://t.co/jnJ6PBl3ai — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 17, 2026

Messi will look to get sole possession of the all-time World Cup scoring record when Argentina takes on Austria on Monday, June 22.