Main: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin. Small: credit L’Equipe

A French television presenter is apologizing after criticizing Belgian star Jeremy Doku’s decision to leave the World Cup to be with his newborn child.

Jeremy Doku, a Belgian forward, told reporters that he would leave the World Cup in order to attend the birth of his first child. France Pierron of France’s L’Equipe responded to Doku during a June 19 broadcast.

“It’s truly a special moment, a childhood dream come true,” Pierron said, according to People. “You’re living out a childhood dream, yet you’re going to walk away from it all to attend the birth of your child — a disgusting moment, if you’ll pardon the expression, where the dad is completely useless.”

The comment was met with immediate pushback, with many believing it minimized the role of fathers in raising children. Retired French boxer Brahim Asloum, who also works for L’Equipe, noted, “A baby is your entire life. A World Cup is over when it is over.”

The response was not confined to Europe. Caroline Salame, a content creator who has also played for Canada in the Under-17 World Cup, said, “The hardest thing I have ever done in this lifetime — and the thing that I am most proud of — is bringing my baby earthside. And I do not know how I would have done that without my husband beside me. Birth can be extremely complicated; anything can happen.”

L’Équipe also responded as a result of the criticism. “L’Équipe distances itself from these remarks, which are far removed from its values, and apologizes to the footballer concerned and more broadly to its audience,” L’Équipe said in a statement.

According to The Guardian, reports suggest that Pierron will be off the air at L’Équipe through July 3.

Pierron also responded with a public apology on social media, saying, “These remarks are solely my own and in no way reflect a collective position. I understand that they may have shocked, offended, or hurt some of you, and I am sorry for that. My intention was never to minimize the place or role of fathers with their partners and children.”

Devant les très nombreuses réactions suite à mes propos dans « l’Equipe de Choc », au sujet du footballeur belge Jérémy Doku, je souhaite apporter quelques précisions. J’y exprimais un avis personnel, dans le cadre d’un échange contradictoire. 1/3 — ⭐France⭐ Pierron (@francepierron) June 20, 2026

J’y exprimais un avis personnel, dans le cadre d’un échange contradictoire. Ces propos n’engagent que moi et ne reflètent en aucun cas une position collective.

Je comprends qu’ils aient pu choquer, heurter ou blesser certains d’entre vous, et j’en suis désolée. 2/3 — ⭐France⭐ Pierron (@francepierron) June 20, 2026

Mon intention n’a jamais été de minimiser la place ou le rôle des pères auprès de leur conjointe et de leur enfant. 3/3 — ⭐France⭐ Pierron (@francepierron) June 20, 2026

Pierron is the latest broadcaster to face consequences for comments made during the World Cup. Argentine television presenter Florencia Peña was forced to resign after falsely reporting that Lionel Messi’s father had died. In addition, Turkish television commentator Murat Ekrem Çimen was suspended after he spent the first few minutes of an Iran-New Zealand match mixing up the two teams, describing New Zealand’s attacks as Iran’s and vice versa.

With the world’s biggest sporting event underway, broadcasters in soccer-obsessed countries are facing intense scrutiny for every mistake and controversial remark.