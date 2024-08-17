Many soccer fans blasted Landon Donovan’s work on the Germany vs. Scotland Euro 24 match.

Landon Donovan talks a good game as a soccer analyst for Fox Sports. Now he’ll get a chance to use that knowledge once again on the pitch.

The San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League announced Friday that Donovan has been named interim head coach for the rest of the 2024 campaign. He’s replacing current interim coach Paul Buckle.

Welcome to Wave FC, @landondonovan 🌊 Donovan will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/UNOqlSyZSF — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) August 16, 2024



Donovan accomplished almost everything possible in his legendary playing career with the USMNT and as a pro. While he’s focused most of his efforts since his retirement on broadcasting, he also has some coaching experience. He served as head coach of the USL’s San Diego Loyal for three seasons beginning in 2020, leading them to three consecutive playoff spots.

But given Donovan’s incredible soccer career and knowledge of the game, another coaching job seemed almost a given. He had been mentioned as a long-shot candidate to replace Gregg Berhalter as the USMNT’s head coach. Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly agreed to that position.

“We are thrilled to have Landon join the club and lead the team for the remainder of the season, including the first-ever Concacaf W Champions Cup,” San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton said in a statement Friday. “Landon’s level of knowledge, understanding, and experience as both a player and a coach, provides us with a leader that can help guide this club to where we want to be — in a playoff position and competing for a Championship. His passion for this city and growing the game, along with having a player-first mentality, make him a natural fit for this club.”

There was no mention of any potential impact Donovan’s coaching duties would have on his role with Fox Sports.

