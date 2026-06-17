Credit: Fox

French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappé appeared on the Fox FIFA World Cup late-night show After Hours with host James Corden recently.

During that appearance, Mbappé talked about how he played the flute in childhood, and Corden even had Mbappé try to play the flute during their conversation. Corden explained that it would be great if Mbappé would do a flute celebration after a goal in the World Cup.

Mbappé said that he would do it after he scored his first goal of the World Cup for France against Senegal.

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Well, Mbappé indeed scored against Senegal, and he indeed brought out the flute celebration as promised on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium.

MAGIC MBAPPÉ 🇫🇷 He scores his first goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for France pic.twitter.com/HcLPFkkp4X — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 16, 2026

🇫🇷 @KMbappe actually brought out the flute celly thanks to After Hours with @JKCorden pic.twitter.com/U2GeqxKpGp — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 16, 2026

That was one of two goals Mbappé scored in the 3-1 win. The second goal was a rocket.

Absolute GOLAZO from Mbappé! 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé is now France’s ALL-TIME leading goalscorer pic.twitter.com/5phfectcIY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 16, 2026

Mbappé, 27, is now the all-time leading scorer for France with 58 goals, and he’s fourth all-time among scorers in the World Cup with 14 career goals (Mbappé was tied for third until Argentina’s Lionel Messi scored three goals on Tuesday night).

Kylian Mbappé: ▫️ France’s all-time leading scorer (58)

▫️ Joint-third all-time leading World Cup goalscorer (14) All by the age of 27 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JIqr5NIjPJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 16, 2026

So, Mbappé is an incredible soccer talent who has France as the 2026 World Cup favorite, and he’s great at keeping his promises.