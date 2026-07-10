Credit: The Dan Patrick Show/Peacock; Credit: Bailey Holiver-Imagn Images

Former Fox Sports and ESPN sportscaster Kevin Frazier appeared on Thursday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show. And just seconds into his appearance, Frazier went off about Fox analyst Alexi Lalas and soccer in the United States, three days after the USMNT was eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“I’ve been dying to come here and talk USA soccer,” Frazier, the host of Entertainment Tonight, began. “I was like, ‘I’ve got to come here and get this off my chest.'”

“Wait, what’s wrong?” host Dan Patrick asked.

“Listen, man. We’ve got to stop Alexi Lalas,” Frazier explained. “What’s going on? What’s happening? Alexi, slow down, bro. Slow down. I’ve been listening to some of his takes. I thought Thierry Henry was going to kill him. Zlatan wanted to take him out at one point.”

“And then I’ve been listening to some of these takes recently, and the way every four years we lose, and then we go through this thing where we say, ‘What’s the problem with U.S. soccer?'” Frazier continued. “And then he gives his explanation. He’s like, ‘Oh, the pay-for-play system works, and it’s okay.’ And I’m like, ‘Alexi, what are you talking about?’ You benefited from it, like a kid from the suburbs. But back when U.S. sucked, sucked, sucked in Italy, you were part of the problem. You are part of the problem. Stop talking about U.S. soccer like you know it. You don’t.”

“You are part of the problem!” – @KevinFrazier doesn’t hold back on Alexi Lalas and U.S. Soccer 😳 pic.twitter.com/NWJ5Sc7S8B — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 9, 2026

“Wow, you are coming in hot today,” Patrick said to Frazier.

“I was so hot when I read; he had a recent tweet about ‘there’s nothing wrong with the system, blah blah blah,'” Frazier said. “I was like, ‘Shut up! Shut up!'”

“Isn’t it good TV, though?” Patrick asked. “Are they providing good entertainment TV?”

“I think it’s going to be cool until Zlatan gets up and just kicks him at some point,” Frazier explained. “Right? It’s crazy! It’s crazy!”

“I hate when they say ‘this is just the start,'” Patrick explained. “This has been ‘just the start’ for 30 years.”

“Dan, we’ve watched it over, and over, and over again,” Frazier said. “I used to follow Landon Donovan around. When he went to Germany, I went to Germany to see him play. I remember when we did so well in South Africa in the Confed Cup, and I was so excited. And I was like, We’re building something. We’re building something.’

“Here’s the problem. Because we don’t want it to be the No. 1 sport. We want it to be the most profitable sport. And so, what they’re doing is making money off of kids in the suburbs… I’ve spent the last 10 years because I have a kid who plays at the highest level… the last 10 years, I’ve watched how they really gatekeep. And some of these best kids from the city… My son’s playing in Beverly Hills. He thinks he’s Pele, right? And I’m like, ‘Dude, you can’t play.’ So, I take him into the city, in the hood, right? And I’m like, ‘Bro, let’s go. Let’s see what you do.’ And the guy’s like, ‘He can practice with us, but this is a program, it’s free, and we have kids who can play.’ And, I mean, they’re dicing my son up. And it took him like three to four weeks before he even played a game, as a nine-year-old.

“And I was like, ‘That’s the problem.’ How can you be playing in Southern California, and there are no Latino kids? I was like, ‘There’s something weird going on.’ I was like, ‘What’s happening?’ U.S. soccer is gatekeeping, and they’re keeping all these kids out of the cities, and the best kids we have, they’re not getting through.”

Seton O’Connor, a longtime producer of The Dan Patrick Show, also delivered an impassioned response on Thursday in response to Lalas’ claims about youth soccer in the United States.

Lalas went on to repost the Frazier and O’Connor videos on his X account.