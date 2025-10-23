Screengrab via CBS

The two most dreaded words in television might just be “wardrobe malfunction.” And unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to CBS Champions League host Kate Scott on Wednesday.

The acclaimed CBS Champions League Today studio show is a lot like Inside the NBA. Not only is there great analysis, but there are plenty of laughs and jokes along the way. Like Ernie Johnson, Kate Scott is somehow able to navigate both the serious soccer talk and the humorous hijinks alongside Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

But on Wednesday, she found herself in the middle of a situation that can never be expected on live television. When reaching over the table to give a fist bump to guest analyst and fellow CBS colleague Clint Dempsey, her top suddenly snapped. Thankfully her quick reflexes saved the day before, well, you know.

It was a save that some of the game’s best goalkeepers would be proud of.

Kate Scott with the cat-like reflexes to save her top pic.twitter.com/HXDKV7nfkK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 22, 2025

The rest of the studio crew reacted exactly how you would expect. Micah Richards erupted into raucous laughter while trying to make a series of jokes about it. Thierry Henry gave a sly grin. Jamie Carragher and Clint Dempsey were having a laugh. But couldn’t one of those soccer legends have offered a suit jacket or something to at least help her get through the segment? C’mon guys.

Somehow through all the chaos, Kate Scott kept going with an outro into a commercial break and even detailed how Alessandro Del Piero would be joining the show to break down the Italian teams in the competition. If that’s not the epitome of keeping your composure, I don’t know what is.