Kate Scott never foresaw this career for herself.

While she grew up a self-proclaimed “sports nut,” Scott was a child of the ‘80s and there were very few women on TV talking about sports. But, after a talk with a high school advisor, who pushed Scott to major in sports journalism in college, she hasn’t stopped pushing forward. Scott has carved out a role for herself as a trailblazer in the broadcasting industry for women everywhere.

That representation matters. And it will continue to be on display throughout the summer, as Scott will be the voice of the 2023 Women’s World Cup next month, which she called “a dream come true” during a recent appearance on the Last Word on Sports Media Podcast.

“It was always my dream to play in it growing up,” Scott said. “That dream has shifted, but now to get the opportunity to potentially be the voice, the soundtrack, to a country’s huge World Cup moment, I’m kind of getting chills just saying that aloud again. Really a dream come true.”

That’s not all, though. As she continues to push forward, Scott added another broadcasting gig to her resume. Earlier this month, the Seattle Seahawks announced that Scott would be the play-by-play announcer for the team’s three preseason games. The games will be Scott’s first work since 2016 when she called 49ers preseason games.

Scott referred to these opportunities as “incredibly humbling.”

“Huge opportunities. Really excited about them and really excited about, hopefully, what they can do for other people, who don’t look and sound like people who have been calling sports for a long time,” she said. “Because you guys know that’s huge to me. Trying to open as many doors and minds of people in and outside of the industry, who are fans, to let them know that anybody who loves sports and is prepared can do this, even though it might look and sound a little different than it has before.”

Scott has called numerous sports over the years and is currently the play-by-play announcer for the Philadelphia 76ers. She’s also called college football for Learfield and the Pac-12 Networks and has been part of NBC’s Olympics coverage.

Scott is becoming more and more visible, as she continues her fast rise in the industry.

[Last Word on Sports Media Podcast]