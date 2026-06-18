Credit: Fox Soccer

With the World Cup coming to North America, there’s been a concerted effort to try to connect the world’s game to the most popular sport in America, the NFL. And no one did it quite like Fox analyst Kasper Schmeichel with the England national team and the Dallas Cowboys.

It was only fitting that England were playing Croatia in the house that Jerry Jones built for the Cowboys at what FIFA is calling “Dallas Stadium,” even though it’s in Arlington. The Three Lions were opening up their 2026 World Cup campaign against Croatia in a rematch of the 2018 semifinal where Croatia pulled off the upset in extra time, preventing England their most recent best chance at finally winning their long-awaited second title.

And on Fox’s World Cup Now alongside former England internationals Alex Scott and Peter Crouch, Schmeichel made light of the country’s propensity to talk up their lone victory and presence on the global stage, comparing it to the outsized presence of America’s Team on the NFL landscape.

“I’ll liken England to the Dallas Cowboys a little bit… they’ve won it once and have never stopped talking about it.”@kschmeichel1 with more on #WCNow. pic.twitter.com/OJfaG5ec1B — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2026

“We’re in the Dallas Cowboys stadium. I liken England a little bit to the Dallas Cowboys – a massive, massive team with so much talent, but they won it once and they’ve never stopped talking about it. Just putting that out there. Maybe today’s the day it changes, I don’t know,” Schmeichel pondered.

In the interest of fairness, the Dallas Cowboys have won the Super Bowl a lot more often than England has won the World Cup. The Cowboys have five Lombardis in their trophy cabinet and another ten conference championships. On the other hand, England has just one World Cup and zero European Championships in their history which makes them as successful as the New Orleans Saints.

And as far as Schmeichel goes, although he was the goalkeeper for the greatest underdog story in Premier League history with Leicester City, Denmark’s best finish at a World Cup was the quarterfinals in 1998.

But, if you look at the way the media obsesses over the Cowboys and obsesses over England, there are plenty of similarities where the hype doesn’t always match the results. So it’s definitely more of a vibe thing than a pure results thing. Although, given the Cowboys have gone 30 seasons without a Super Bowl and it’s been 60 years since England’s last major trophy in their two big international tournaments and maybe the comparison is a lot closer upon further review on merit, too.

England did defeat Croatia 4-2 thanks in part to two goals to Harry Kane, so they are following the script so far for a strong start followed by an eventual, painful collapse in the later stages of the tournament.