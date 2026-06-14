Credit: Lee Smith-Reuters, Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A set of quotes purportedly from Jürgen Klopp, eviscerating the World Cup’s commercialized hydration breaks, deluged social media on Friday and were picked up and aggregated by several outlets.

There’s one problem: the former Liverpool manager never said any of it.

The invented remarks portray him delivering a withering indictment of FIFA’s decision to let broadcasters monetize the tournament’s mandatory three-minute breaks, calling football “held hostage by executives ensconced in air-conditioned offices,” dismissing the interruptions as “a golden cage built for sponsors,” and warning that the sport risks degenerating into “background music for an advertising show.”

The quotes were attributed to an appearance on the German broadcaster ZDF, but Klopp has spent the tournament working with Magenta, the German telecommunications company that secured domestic streaming rights to the World Cup, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand previously reported that Fox pursued several high-profile names for its World Cup studio before landing on Zlatan Ibrahimović, among them David Beckham and Klopp himself, with Klopp at various points appearing close to accepting before ultimately choosing Magenta instead.

There are some Jürgen Klopp quotes doing the rounds, in which he fiercely criticises the water breaks at the World Cup. They’re not real. JK is working for Magenta, not ZDF. — Seb Stafford-Bloor (@SebSB) June 13, 2026

So Klopp is working as a broadcaster at this tournament, just not the one the quotes were attributed to, and not for the network at the center of the controversy.

The hydration breaks have been among the most contentious storylines of the tournament’s opening week, as Fox has faced sustained criticism for airing full-screen commercials during the breaks since the opening weekend, and compounded the problem by returning from at least one break after play had already resumed on the field, missing live action in the process, which was exactly the outcome FIFA’s mandatory 30-second return window was designed to prevent. Telemundo pledged before the tournament to stay on the match feed during breaks, a policy its broadcast team has been actively promoting on air and on social media throughout the first week.

Whether Klopp actually feels that way about it remains, for now, between him and Magenta.