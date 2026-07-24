Credit: Sky Sports News

Iconic manager Jurgen Klopp has returned to the sidelines in a new deal to lead the German national team. But at his introductory press conference, Klopp gave an astonishing ultimatum to the assembled press that he could leave at any moment.

Germany suffered an embarrassing exit in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, losing in a huge upset to Paraguay in a penalty kick shootout. That led the national team to call upon Klopp to return to the bench after leaving Liverpool following the 2024 Premier League season.

Although Klopp had found success leading Borussia Dortmund to two rare Bundesliga titles over rivals Bayern Munich, he became a legend at Anfield. Klopp led the Reds to their first Premier League title in 30 years while also winning the Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, and a Club World Cup. His heavy metal gegenpressing style of play and inspirational personality made him an endearing figure throughout world soccer.

After citing burnout from his almost decade of service at Liverpool, Klopp took an administrative role with the Red Bull family of clubs. But now he’s been called upon to help lead his national team back to where it belongs as a four-time World Cup champion. Germany has failed to even reach the Round of 16 once since last winning the World Cup in 2014. They last won the Euros in 1996 and haven’t reached a final there since 2008.

However, Jurgen Klopp is going to do it his way.

At his introductory press conference, he told reporters that he would quit the job if they attacked his family and brought them into the conversation about his job as national team coach.

“If you behave badly and don’t leave my family in peace, I will be gone” 🗣️ Jurgen Klopp has warned that he will walk away from the German National job if the press intrudes on his personal life, adding that he wasn’t impressed about how Julian Nagelsmann was treated ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VC5RaWzsyo — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 24, 2026

“If you behave badly and don’t let my family in peace, I’ll be gone. I’ll just turn away. I know that there are other countries where national team coaches are treated even worse. I love this job, but I’m always ready to just call it quits if need be. So all I’m there for is the issue. Jurgen Klopp is not going to have any career after the national team. This is the pinnacle, the absolute high point of my footballing career as coach,” Klopp said.

While Klopp is beloved by fans, his battles with the media have been a constant throughout his career, especially in England. The national team job is by far the biggest in Germany and probably one of the highest-pressure jobs in the entire world of sports. But Jurgen Klopp is approaching it like someone who knows he’s already accomplished everything there is to do in the club game and doesn’t need the media adding any additional stress.