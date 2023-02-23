One of the most prominent English soccer voices ever has passed away. John Motson called more than 2,000 live matches for the BBC across TV and radio from 1968 through 2008, then continued to commentate on Match of the Day highlights and more before fully retiring from the corporation in 2017. All in all, he covered 10 FIFA World Cups, 10 UEFA European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals, and he was the primary commentator for Electronic Arts’ FIFA game series from 1996 through 2005. The BBC announced his passing Thursday:

Rest in peace, John Motson. The legendary commentator, who had an illustrious 50-year career with the BBC, has died aged 77. — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 23, 2023

And tributes to Motson poured in from across the soccer world:

As a teenager I just wanted to be John Motson. Nobody else. Terribly sad. — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) February 23, 2023

RIP John Motson ?

An absolute Legend of the game.

So many of us grew up listening to this man describe the action & goals on MOTD & cup finals. Sad loss.

?️ ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/R9nWShRTzD — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 23, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died. A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He’ll be very much missed. RIP Motty. — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2023

Saddened to learn that legendary commentator John Motson has passed away. His memorable commentary and unique voice inspired so many around the world. One of the most iconic and legend of the game will be dearly missed. Rest in peace “Motty” pic.twitter.com/ty2orTooKW — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) February 23, 2023

Just heard the sad news about Motty ? Had the pleasure of working with the legendary John Motson on numerous occasions – a true gent. Such a lovely man RIP Motty pic.twitter.com/sewh10lG4w — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) February 23, 2023

My little tribute in the House to John Motson – a commentator not just for the great matches on TV but on the matches in the heads of millions of kids as they played football in their back gardens. A legend who will be much missed. pic.twitter.com/jCxDCusEJE — The Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) February 23, 2023

Oh how sad! End of an era #RIPMotty #JohnMotson the voice of English Football! So proud to have worked with him on #BendiikeBeckham. He moved the film ❤️ Look at what a total pro he is here pic.twitter.com/1Tl6WemxvY — Gurinder Chadha OBE ? (@GurinderC) February 23, 2023

One trademark of Motson was his sheepskin coat, which he started wearing during a snowstorm ahead of a Wycombe Wanderers-Peterborough United clash in December 1990 (seen at top). The BBC posted a 1999 interview with him reflecting on that:

Legendary football commentator John Motson has died, aged 77. Reflecting in 1999 on an illustrious career that would go on to span 50 years, he revealed the origin story of his trademark sheepskin coat, which you can then see being put to good use during a snowstorm in Wycombe. pic.twitter.com/uD28gdicSV — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) February 23, 2023

Many on Twitter also reflected on some of Motson’s most famous calls. That included Hereford’s remarkable upset of Newcastle United in a 1972 FA Cup replay, where Motson’s “Oh, what a goal! What a goal! Radford the scorer. Ronnie Radford! And the crowd, the crowd are invading the pitch!” call launched his career to new heights:

The moment that made John Motson. Rest in peace to a footballing legend pic.twitter.com/kGBG1eeDet — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 23, 2023

Here’s Motson calling the winning goal in the 1986 World Cup Final, where Diego Maradona set up Jorge Burruchaga:

"Can he do it? It's there!" John Motson and Jimmy Hill, 1986 ? pic.twitter.com/6JL9bduzwS — Mexico86HQ ???⚽ (@Mexico86HQ) February 23, 2023

Here’s Motson’s call of Blackburn Rovers’ 1994-95 Premier League championship, which they won on the last day despite a loss to Liverpool:

?️ "? ???'? ??????? ????, ??'? ???? ? ????? ?????! ????'?? ???-??? ???? ??? ????'?? ?????????!" The late, great John Motson's commentary of the greatest moment in #Rovers history.#RIPMotty ?⚪ pic.twitter.com/R3UprHfLti — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 23, 2023

And here’s Motson calling a dazzling Paul Gascoigne goal from Euro 96:

So sad to hear the passing of the legendary John Motson ? When I remember classic football moments, my head always go back to this sublime #Gazza goal at Euro 96 and Motty capturing it perfectly. Will be sorely missed ?#THFC #COYS #RIPJohnMotson pic.twitter.com/B2vG1OBRL5 — Football Confidential ? (@footballconfid1) February 23, 2023

Those are just a few of the highlights from Motson’s incredible career. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.

[