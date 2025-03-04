Photo credit: Fox News, via @Acyn

Jesse Watters knows real men, he knows phonies and he knows ball. At least that’s what he tries to tell his Fox News audience.

During an appearance on Fox News’ The Five Monday evening, Watters used a discussion about Democrats and patriotism to rant about soccer.

Or maybe the rant was about men? Or Democrats? Or beer-drinking sports fans?

We’re not entirely sure.

Watters: You know how I know who a phony person is? When the World Cup comes around. All of a sudden these so-called men get really into sports. You see them at the bars on a Saturday with beer and they are yelling all of a sudden. pic.twitter.com/Pd3IsO41kL — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2025



“You know how I know who a phony person is? When the World Cup comes around,” Watters said. “All of a sudden, these so-called ‘men’ get really into sports. You see them at the bars on a Saturday with beer and they’re yelling all of a sudden. Argentina vs France? Calm down guys. We all know what’s going on here. You’re trying to impress people that no one cares about.”

The Fox News host might be the first person to make the argument that real men don’t drink beer at the bar while watching sports on a Saturday. Walk into any sports bar on a Saturday, especially during the World Cup, and surely, you’re bound to see a bunch of phonies. What you probably won’t see, however, is Jesse Watters.

Watters went on to claim “that’s what’s wrong with the Democrats,” accusing the party of always trying to be popular with foreign nations and the media. “They always end up like these snobs that don’t like America.”

Snobs like the Americans chugging beer and eating wings in sports bars on a Saturday afternoon? Because according to Jesse Watters, beer, men, sports, and bars are a combination that just doesn’t mix.