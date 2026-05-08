Screen grab: Fox

If there’s one thing the 2026 World Cup was missing, it’s affordable ticket prices. But if there’s a second thing that it’s missing, it’s surely New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston.

You may think that ESPN analyst and world famous podcaster Jason Kelce has been everywhere with his appearances at everything from hockey games to The Masters to NASCAR races. But Famous Jameis isn’t that far behind him, even though he is still in his playing days.

Like former Giants teammate Russell Wilson, Winston is well on his way to a media career whenever he decides to hang up. Although he has said that he wants to be a game analyst, we’ve seen him show up in a variety of roles including Super Bowl Media Day and Netflix’s MLB Opening Night coverage.

Now he’s joining Fox Sports this summer as a 2026 World Cup correspondent. Fox made the announcement in a social media video with him on Facetime with teammates, friends, and family.

Attention, Earth! Our FOX Sports FIFA World Cup correspondent is… pic.twitter.com/1oNxOngBi4 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 6, 2026

We’re not exactly sure what all the role will entail for Jameis Winston as he embarks on the beautiful game this summer. Fox Sports has added a ton of bonafide soccer legends and TV personalities to their roster for the summer including Rebecca Lowe, Thierry Henry, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic just to name a few.

But Fox being Fox, there’s always going to be some fun to be had that isn’t analysis of which teams are playing with a false nine and who has the best offside trap. As long as it’s done in moderation, Jameis Winston doing man on the street stuff with fans from all over the world could be content gold. As long as it’s not goofy stuff like comparing football to futbol and it’s just Jameis eating W’s with the Tartan Army then what isn’t there to like about it?