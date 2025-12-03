Screenshot from ITV Sport

Sports host Laura Woods announced she is doing okay after collapsing on-air during live coverage of a women’s soccer match Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred during the first few minutes of ITV’s broadcast featuring England vs. Ghana, when Woods fell to her side and was quickly caught by co-hosts Ian Wright and Anita Asante. After Woods collapsed, the show immediately switched away from the set before going into a five-minute commercial break according to The Times. When the broadcast returned, Katie Shanahan had replaced Woods and acknowledged the incident.

Credit to @IanWright0 he was super alert there! Hope Laura Woods is ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EXBD0SjN9v — Oli Bennet (@unknowns_k33816) December 2, 2025



“As you have probably noticed, we don’t have the wonderful Laura Woods because she’s just been taken ill, but she’s in very good hands, so I’m stepping in at late notice,” Shanahan said.

Woods, who works for ITV, TNT Sports and Prime Video, has since confirmed she is okay after suffering a medical incident that was attributed to dehydration.

“Gosh, that was a bit weird,” Woods wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “Sorry to worry everyone. I’m OK, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it’s probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and hydration.

“I’m really embarrassed that happened on TV, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me. Sorry again.”

No apologies needed. It’s great to learn the 38-year-old TV host was doing better soon after the frightening scene. And hopefully, Woods will be back on-air soon.