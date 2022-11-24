ITV soccer analyst Nadia Nadim abruptly left the studio during their coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup match between Denmark and Tunisia on Tuesday when she learned that her mother passed away after being hit by a truck.

Nadim explained what had happened in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Tuesday morning my Mother was killed by a truck. She was on her way back from the gym,” wrote the 34-year-old soccer player and doctor. “Words cannot describe what I’m feeling. I have lost the most important person in my life and it happened so sudden and unexpected. She was only 57. She was a warrior who had fought for every inch of her life. She didn’t give me life once but twice, and everything I/ we are is because of her. I have lost my home and I know nothing’s gonna ever feel the same. Life is unfair and I don’t understand why her and why this way. I love you and I will see you again.”

Nadim was born and raised in Afghanistan until her mother fled the country with her five daughters after the Taliban executed Nadim’s father, Rabena Khan, in 2000. The family fled to Denmark, where she began her soccer career, eventually joining Denmark’s national team. She also now plays for Louisville Racing FC of the NWSL. Off the pitch, she became a doctor this past January and can speak nine different languages.

ITV responded to Nadim’s post with a statement of their own.

Everyone at ITV, those working with Nadia in Qatar, and the wider company, is deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news. We have offered Nadia our support and our thoughts are with her and those closest to her at this incredibly difficult time. https://t.co/ZA3mbzjYwh — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 23, 2022

“Everyone at ITV, those working with Nadia in Qatar, and the wider company, is deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news. We have offered Nadia our support and our thoughts are with her and those closest to her at this incredibly difficult time,” read the statement.

[New York Post]