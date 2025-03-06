Screengrab via CBS Sports Golazo

You never know quite what you’re going to get when it comes to CBS’s Champions League coverage. And that includes iShowSpeed racing Jamie Carragher through the hallways and then doing an arm wrestling challenge on set.

Speed is one of the most popular YouTubers on the scene at the moment and was on the show to promote the Sidemen’s upcoming charity soccer match, that he will participate in. Thierry Henry even presented him with the captain’s armband for the game as he will represent the YouTube All-Stars.

But before that game happens, iShowSpeed had to deal with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Carragher was an all-time great with Liverpool as a centerback, but was never known for his pace. Given iShowSpeed has shown his great athleticism and is less than half of Carragher’s age, a race between the pair was never going to be close. In spite of Carragher trying to get in Speed’s head, obviously cheating throughout, and Speed ripping his pants, it was an easy victory for the YouTuber.

🚨| WATCH: Speed just DESTROYED Jamie Carragher in a race despite getting ATTACKED mid-race 😂⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MDUaOq49HN — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) March 5, 2025

Clearly feeling the need to get one in the win column, Carragher and Speed then had an arm wrestling contest on the set, which the former Liverpool star won fairly easily.

🚨| WATCH: Speed demanded a rematch against Jamie Carragher and lost again 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l898dNrFVy — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) March 5, 2025

iShowSpeed then concluded his appearance on the CBS Champions League set with a backflip off the desk. Thankfully Carragher nor Micah Richards tried to duplicate that particular feat of athleticism.

🚨| WATCH: Speed just did a backflip off the @CBSSportsGolazo table 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RgNL6oVfLv — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) March 5, 2025

Thankfully for iShowSpeed, at least this guest appearance went a lot better than his entry into the Royal Rumble, when his body was broken in half by a Bron Breakker spear.