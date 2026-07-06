England soccer star Harry Kane has no voice left after the team's win over Mexico in the World Cup. Credit: BBC Sport Credit: BBC Sport
By Matt Clapp on

England took down Mexico 3-2 in an incredible round-of-16 World Cup game on Sunday night at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Harry Kane, a star striker and the team’s captain, played a big part in that victory by making a penalty kick that gave England a 3-1 lead in the second half.

Kane surely did a lot of yelling and celebrating during and after the epic match.

And in a post-match interview with BBC Sports reporter Kelly Somers, Kane struggled to speak a word.

“My voice is gone… I can’t even talk,” Kane explained as his voice cracked hilariously with each difficult attempt to speak.

“I’m speechless. I can’t even talk,” Kane continued.

“That’s the best interview I’ve ever seen,” former England soccer star Wayne Rooney said in the BBC studio.

Credit to Kane for even being willing to do that interview in what was clearly a big struggle.

Kane will have until Saturday (5 p.m. ET) to rest up before England has a World Cup quarterfinal showdown against Erling Haaland and Norway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. England is in search of their second World Cup title, with the last one coming in 1966.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp