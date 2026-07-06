Credit: BBC Sport

England took down Mexico 3-2 in an incredible round-of-16 World Cup game on Sunday night at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Harry Kane, a star striker and the team’s captain, played a big part in that victory by making a penalty kick that gave England a 3-1 lead in the second half.

Harry Kane nails the penalty kick to give England a 3-1 lead over Mexico! Darren Fletcher has the call for Fox. ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LvgQyiqbr7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 6, 2026

Kane surely did a lot of yelling and celebrating during and after the epic match.

And in a post-match interview with BBC Sports reporter Kelly Somers, Kane struggled to speak a word.

One of the best post-match interviews you will EVER see! Rest up, Harry 🙂 pic.twitter.com/twk8bhP2YK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026

“My voice is gone… I can’t even talk,” Kane explained as his voice cracked hilariously with each difficult attempt to speak.

“I’m speechless. I can’t even talk,” Kane continued.

The greatest interview ever!!!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane’s voice and then Wayne Rooney back in the studio!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lDGOtyIxku — Chris D (@TxtDrive) July 6, 2026

“That’s the best interview I’ve ever seen,” former England soccer star Wayne Rooney said in the BBC studio.

Credit to Kane for even being willing to do that interview in what was clearly a big struggle.

Kane will have until Saturday (5 p.m. ET) to rest up before England has a World Cup quarterfinal showdown against Erling Haaland and Norway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. England is in search of their second World Cup title, with the last one coming in 1966.