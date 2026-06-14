Viewers of Saturday night’s FIFA World Cup Group Stage match between Haiti and Scotland got a good look at technical difficulties briefly in the first half.
In addition to happening on the Fox and Telemundo telecasts, this was a worldwide issue, with viewers of networks such as BBC and TSN reporting the technical difficulties.
On the Fox broadcast, a technical difficulties visual (to go with annoying audio) appeared for roughly eight seconds before a very zoomed-out camera angle followed for another eight seconds.
Brief technical difficulties during the Haiti-Scotland World Cup broadcast on Fox.
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) June 13, 2026 at 7:14 PM
And on the Telemundo broadcast, the technical difficulties screen showed up for about five seconds before also going to a zoomed-out (but more overhead than the Fox one) camera angle for roughly 17 seconds after that.
And here’s a look at the technical difficulties on the Telemundo broadcast.
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) June 13, 2026 at 7:14 PM
Viewers posted about the Haiti-Scotland broadcast technical difficulties on social media:
WE GOT TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES IN HAITI-SCOTLAND! pic.twitter.com/GTDFMT8npJ
— Kentucky Husky (@sportsboy203) June 14, 2026
what happened during the haiti vs scotland match ? are we experiencing technical difficulties 😭
— crystal 🇨🇮 (@riestalll) June 14, 2026
Technical difficulties on Haiti vs Scotland game ?
— GoalArchive (@GoalArchive26) June 14, 2026
Thankfully, soccer fans didn’t miss anything important on the broadcast while the technical difficulties occurred, but imagine if that all happened during a goal or in the final seconds of a game. That would be a mess for FIFA and these television networks. Hopefully, technical difficulties won’t become a trend during the World Cup broadcasts.
Scotland came away with a 1-0 victory for its first World Cup win in 36 years.
About Matt Clapp
Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.
He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.