Technical difficulties interrupted a World Cup match between Haiti and Scotland. Credit: Fox Credit: Fox
By Matt Clapp on

Viewers of Saturday night’s FIFA World Cup Group Stage match between Haiti and Scotland got a good look at technical difficulties briefly in the first half.

In addition to happening on the Fox and Telemundo telecasts, this was a worldwide issue, with viewers of networks such as BBC and TSN reporting the technical difficulties.

On the Fox broadcast, a technical difficulties visual (to go with annoying audio) appeared for roughly eight seconds before a very zoomed-out camera angle followed for another eight seconds.

Brief technical difficulties during the Haiti-Scotland World Cup broadcast on Fox.

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— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) June 13, 2026 at 7:14 PM

And on the Telemundo broadcast, the technical difficulties screen showed up for about five seconds before also going to a zoomed-out (but more overhead than the Fox one) camera angle for roughly 17 seconds after that.

And here’s a look at the technical difficulties on the Telemundo broadcast.

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— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) June 13, 2026 at 7:14 PM

Viewers posted about the Haiti-Scotland broadcast technical difficulties on social media:

Thankfully, soccer fans didn’t miss anything important on the broadcast while the technical difficulties occurred, but imagine if that all happened during a goal or in the final seconds of a game. That would be a mess for FIFA and these television networks. Hopefully, technical difficulties won’t become a trend during the World Cup broadcasts.

Scotland came away with a 1-0 victory for its first World Cup win in 36 years.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp