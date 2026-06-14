Credit: Fox

Viewers of Saturday night’s FIFA World Cup Group Stage match between Haiti and Scotland got a good look at technical difficulties briefly in the first half.

In addition to happening on the Fox and Telemundo telecasts, this was a worldwide issue, with viewers of networks such as BBC and TSN reporting the technical difficulties.

On the Fox broadcast, a technical difficulties visual (to go with annoying audio) appeared for roughly eight seconds before a very zoomed-out camera angle followed for another eight seconds.

And on the Telemundo broadcast, the technical difficulties screen showed up for about five seconds before also going to a zoomed-out (but more overhead than the Fox one) camera angle for roughly 17 seconds after that.

Viewers posted about the Haiti-Scotland broadcast technical difficulties on social media:

WE GOT TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES IN HAITI-SCOTLAND! pic.twitter.com/GTDFMT8npJ — Kentucky Husky (@sportsboy203) June 14, 2026

what happened during the haiti vs scotland match ? are we experiencing technical difficulties 😭 — crystal 🇨🇮 (@riestalll) June 14, 2026

Technical difficulties on Haiti vs Scotland game ? — GoalArchive (@GoalArchive26) June 14, 2026

Thankfully, soccer fans didn’t miss anything important on the broadcast while the technical difficulties occurred, but imagine if that all happened during a goal or in the final seconds of a game. That would be a mess for FIFA and these television networks. Hopefully, technical difficulties won’t become a trend during the World Cup broadcasts.

Scotland came away with a 1-0 victory for its first World Cup win in 36 years.