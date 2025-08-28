Screengrab via Sky Sports on X

League Two Grimsby Town in the fourth division of English soccer shocked the world on Wednesday when they defeated Manchester United in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The victory came after an epic 12-11 triumph in a penalty kick shootout. Grimsby Town had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half before Manchester United fought back to level the scores. But after new signing Bryan Mbeumo hit the crossbar in the 13th round of penalties, it led to the Grimsby Town fans invading the pitch in celebration.

It’s a new low for Manchester United, the former kingpins of England who have now turned into a punchline. The club has fallen into disarray in recent years with an increasing run of bad results, falling miles behind fellow powers like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal.

Just how bad has it been? Even Grimsby Town goalkeeper Christy Pym told Sky Sports after the game that he was “half fuming” over the result. Why? Because he’s actually a Manchester United fan!

“I’m a Man United fan so I’m half fuming to be honest” 😂 Christy Pym and Charles Vernam react to a historic win for Grimsby Town 😍 pic.twitter.com/ViJned0y8P — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 27, 2025

Pym will know full well that the loss to Grimsby Town is perhaps the lowest of the lows for United. Under new manager Ruben Amorim, they finished a shocking 15th in the English Premier League last season, their worst finish since being relegated in 1974. And the start to this year’s campaign hasn’t gone much better after a loss to Arsenal, draw with Fulham, and the shock defeat on Wednesday.

But on the bright side, there are still a few days left in the summer transfer window. After the shocking goalkeeping performance put forward by Andre Onana on the other side left fans apoplectic, maybe it’s worth it to make an offer to Grimsby for Pym and put him between the sticks so he can help bring the club back to their glory days himself.