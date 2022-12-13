Eric Wahl (L) and Grant Wahl.
When Grant Wahl suddenly passed away at 48 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar Friday, there was a lot of speculation about what might have happened. Wahl had written and spoken about battling illness, and his brother Eric (seen at left above) initially posted a video saying “I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed” (with this coming after Grant Wahl had been detained by Qatari stadium security for wearing a rainbow shirt (as seen at right above), and after he had received further official blowback for his coverage of worker deaths). Eric Wahl deleted that video not long after posting it, though, and on Tuesday, he fully walked back that claim and said “I no longer suspect foul play”:

Eric Wahl has taken a lot of criticism for his initial comments here, including one particularly vile message on Instagram that he shared to Twitter (language warning). He did also further explain that one particular conversation he had with Grant about death threats and a strange man walking into Grant’s house led to his initial suspicions:

He did also issue apologies for the suspicions he voiced:

It’s notable to have that update from Eric Wahl now that more details have emerged. There are still some unanswered questions on what exactly happened, and there may still be some further reporting here. But it’s certainly significant to see Eric Wahl walk back that claim of suspecting foul play.

