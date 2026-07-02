Credit: Fox Sports, Instagram

It has been an eventful 2026 FIFA World Cup and the tournament isn’t even close to being over with just yet.

For this year’s tournament, Fox Sports employed nine broadcast teams, led by its lead announce pair of John Strong and Stuart Holden. However, Fox also built out a deep bench of commentators led by longtime American television stalwarts like Ian Darke, Derek Rae, and J.P. Dellacamera as well as those with plenty of Premier League and Champions League experience like Darren Fletcher, Owen Hargreaves, Rob Green, Ian Crocker, and Danny Higginbotham. There were also additional American voices like Lori Lindsey, Maurice Edu, and Landon Donovan.

You will be asked to grade each team’s broadcast setup with a letter grade from A to F. Keep in mind that your grade is attached to the entire broadcast team, not just one individual announcer. If you would like to provide feedback on the broadcast booth or any individual announcer, please use the comment section down below. You do not have to provide a grade for every team.

At the end of the voting, the grades will be averaged out with a GPA score to rank the best broadcast teams from this summer for the 2026 World Cup.

You can vote at the direct link here or via the embed below. Happy voting!