Credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

FIFA president Gianni Infantino sought to defend his organization’s decision to reverse a red card suspension given to U.S. Men’s National Team forward Folarin Balogun amid accusations that FIFA succumbed to political pressure from President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Infantino released a statement, offering an explanation for FIFA’s process in coming to the surprise decision.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino: “I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of FIFA’s governance. “FIFA’s judicial… pic.twitter.com/FzeWuMQIXf — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 6, 2026

“I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of FIFA’s governance. “FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them. Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected. “Yes, I regularly discuss matters related to the FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States, and on this matter, I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues. During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies. That is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold. “I read the decisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee when they are issued. Sometimes I am surprised by them. Sometimes I agree with them, and sometimes I disagree. “What I always do, however, is respect those decisions and the autonomy of the bodies that make them. Whether we personally like a decision or not is irrelevant. Respect for independent institutions and the rule of law is what protects the integrity of our competitions and the credibility of FIFA at all times.”

Infantino’s statement comes shortly after Trump confirmed during a White House event on Monday morning that he called the FIFA president about Balogun’s red card following the USMNT’s round-of-32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“I did (call Infantino),” Trump remarked. “I asked for a review, because I didn’t think it was a foul.”

Trump, however, also downplayed his involvement in the decision.

“I had nothing to do with the decision. What I did have to do is, I said, I think this should be reviewed. Because I watched the play. (Balogun) didn’t do anything wrong.”

Regardless of the level of Trump’s involvement, his call, and FIFA’s subsequent decision, has rankled many in the soccer world. Belgium attempted to appeal FIFA’s decision, but the appeal was not accepted. UEFA issued a scathing statement calling the decision “incomprehensible and unjustifiable.” Pundits the world over are suggesting the sport is no longer one of integrity.

Of course, FIFA don’t necessarily have a sparkling track record when it comes to allegations of corruption. And the timing of this decision coming so close to the USMNT’s scheduled match against Belgium has made it ripe for criticism.

Regardless, it appears as if Balogun will be available for action during Monday’s round-of-16 game. Win or lose, the fallout of his participation is certain to continue as a storyline this tournament.