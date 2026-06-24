Credit: Daniel Becerril-Reuters via Imagn Images

FIFA president Gianni Infantino isn’t exactly known for his ability to be forthcoming, and he did himself no favors on Tuesday evening when discussing the highly criticized decision to include hydration breaks in each match of this World Cup.

Infantino has long claimed the decision to introduce hydration breaks was done for player welfare as a means of combating the summer heat in North America. But when it was revealed in March that FIFA planned to allow broadcasters to show advertising during the mandatory mid-half breaks, many were quick to suggest there were ulterior motives at play.

Fox, the English-language World Cup broadcaster in the United States, has decided to take full advantage of the hydration breaks, cutting to full-screen ads during the vast majority of the stoppages in play. As a result, the network stands to rake in at least $250 million in ad revenue from hydration break advertising alone, though some estimates peg Fox’s revenue from the new ad inventory at $500 million or more.

Whatever the figure, these advertisements are incredibly lucrative for broadcasters across the world, many of whom are also taking advantage of the new inventory.

For FIFA, it’s a genie that it might struggle to put back in the bottle. Now that broadcasters have seen how much money can be made from advertising during these stoppages in play, it’ll be hard to convince them to go without. And in the same vein, now that broadcasters know how much money can be made on these ads, they’ll be willing to pay FIFA a higher rights fee for future World Cups.

That’s why it was quite easy to question Infantino’s remarks to reporters on Tuesday, in which he asserted that FIFA had no financial interest in implementing the breaks.

“There is no additional revenue for FIFA, as all commercial agreements were signed well in advance,” Infantino said, per The Athletic. “So, this is not a financial issue for us. For us, it is purely a sporting matter.”

That may be true this time around, but FIFA have not sold broadcast rights to the 2030 World Cup in several major markets, including the United States. Hydration breaks are now the expectation, and both broadcasters and FIFA stand to benefit if they continue.