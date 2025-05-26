Credit: BBC

Sunday, BBC Sport presenter Gary Lineker made his final appearance on the network’s iconic Match of the Day show.

The longtime host announced in November that he would resign after the 2026 World Cup, but Lineker’s departure was accelerated by one year after he shared a post on Instagram by a group called Palestine Lobby in which an illustration of a rat was used. Rats have historically been used in antisemitic depictions of Jews.

After a number of organizations and people came out against Lineker, the BBC presenter deleted the post and issued an apology.

“Whilst I strongly believe in the importance of speaking out on humanitarian issues, including the tragedy unfolding in Gaza, I also know that how we do so matters,” his statement read.

“I take full responsibility for this mistake. That image does not reflect my views. It was an error on my part for which I apologise unreservedly.”

May 17, four days after Lineker’s initial post went out, the BBC decided this season would be his last.

“Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made,” BBC director-general Tim Davie said in a statement. “Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.”

Lineker offered up an emotional goodbye to conclude Match of the Day on Sunday evening.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank all of the other pundits that I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the last 25 years, you’ve made my job so much easier” Lineker began. “Also, huge thank you to those you don’t see at home. The work that goes into making this iconic show is a huge team effort. From the editors to the analysis team, to the commentators, to the floor managers. From the producers to the camera operators, from the PAs to the subs. Thank you all, you’re the very best.

“Rather like my football career, everyone else did the hard work and I got the plaudits. It’s been an absolute privilege to have hosted Match of the Day for a quarter of a century. It’s been utterly joyous. I’d like to wish Gabby [Logan], Mark [Chapman], and Kelly [Cates] all the very best when they sit in this chair. The program is in the best of hands.

“And my final thank you goes to all of you,” Lineker said with emotion in his voice. “Thank you for watching. Thank you for all your love and support over the years. It’s been so special and I’m sorry that your team is always on last. Time to say goodbye. Goodbye.”