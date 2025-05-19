Screen grab: BBC

After coming under fire for posting an image to social media that many considered to be antisemitic, Gary Lineker is leaving the BBC.

The Sun broke the story late-Sunday night, with both the BBC and Lineker confirming the news on Monday.

“Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made,” BBC director general Tim Davie said in a statement, per the outlet. “Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season. Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond. We want to thank him for the contribution he has made.”

In his own statement, Lineker said: “Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember – both on the pitch and in the studio. I care deeply about the game, and about the work I’ve done with the BBC over many years. As I’ve said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic – it goes against everything I stand for. However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”

News of Lineker’s exit comes days after the 64-year-old shared a social media post about Zionism that featured an illustration of a rat, which is historically considered to be an antisemitic insult. The former Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur striker deleted the post and apologized, claiming that he was unaware of the antisemitic connotation.

Despite his apology, many called for the BBC to fire Lineker, who has a history of making polarizing political statements on social media. He previously generated headlines after seemingly endorsing a video that accused Israel of committing “textbook genocide.”

Lineker’s final assignment will be hosting this coming Sunday’s episode of Match of the Day, which will officially mark the end of his 26-year run at the BBC. As for the network, it will now be tasked with filling the sizable void left by Lineker for both its coverage of the Premier League and the 2026 World Cup.