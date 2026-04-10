Credit: Hulu/FX

FX is giving Wrexham AFC more than enough time to deliver Hollywood endings for owners Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds.

The network renewed the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham for an additional three seasons, bringing the show to its eighth season, which is presumably set to air in 2029.

“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history,” said Mac and Reynolds in a statement. “We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way. We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”

Season Five of FX’s Welcome to Wrexham premieres on May 14 on Hulu 🙌 🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/g6t9uRomjX — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) April 10, 2026

The two Hollywood stars bought a majority stake in the Welsh football club in 2020, when it was playing in the fifth tier of English football. Over the last three seasons, Wrexham has been promoted every year and now plays in the English Football League Championship, just one step below the Premier League.

As it stands, the club is currently in seventh place in the Championship, one place outside of the promotion playoffs, with five matches to go. Season five of Welcome to Wrexham, which premieres May 14, will chronicle the club’s quest to make it to finally make it to the Premier League.