Credit: Fox; REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

While calling the Colombia-Ghana 2026 FIFA World Cup match in the round of 32 at Arrowhead Stadium, Fox play-by-play announcer Darren Fletcher brought up another event happening on Friday night involving Kansas City sports, with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce marrying Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden.

As the Fox broadcast showed a suite at Arrowhead Stadium, Fletcher used it as an opportunity to talk about the wedding.

“One thing you shouldn’t see here tonight are any Kansas City Chiefs players, because they should be at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding,” Fletcher said. “If you’ve not got the invitation, you won’t dare show your face here, I’m sure.”

“What a party that’s gonna be,” Fox color commentator Owen Hargreaves responded. “Madison Square Garden.”

“Are we not going straight after?” Fletcher quipped.

“I don’t think we got an invite,” Hargreaves said. “I was going to say ‘Fletch,’ but I’m not saying it. Alright, I did.”

Darren Fletcher: “One thing you shouldn’t see here tonight are any Kansas City Chiefs players, because they should be at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. If you’ve not got the invitation, you won’t dare show your face here, I’m sure.” #WorldCup [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) July 3, 2026 at 7:21 PM

A few minutes later, Fletcher brought up the Kansas City heat, and that led to more talk about the Chiefs and the wedding.

“I’ve not been to Kansas City very often, but this is one of the rare places on Earth where even though it gets dark, it doesn’t get any colder… It’s so hot,” Fletcher said.

“I’m not sure I’d want to be here in the winter for an NFL game,” Hargreaves said.

“People watching this might be thinking, ‘Don’t you moan.’ If you go watch the Chiefs in December, you’ll have an entirely different experience,” Fletcher responded.

“I’ll tell you what, they’re doing alright,” Hargreaves said. “Three Super Bowls for Mahomes? Three MVPs. Seems to be doing alright in the cold. Andy Reid, what a job he’s done.”

“He’s certainly at the wedding, by the way. In fact, both of them are,” Fletcher said.

Additionally, Fletcher explained that he went to watch the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night, in a poor showing from the Royals, and he wanted to jump into the Kauffman Stadium fountain due to the heat.

“I went to see the baseball last night, across the parking lot,” Fletcher explained. “The Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays. It wasn’t a good night for the team from Kansas City, I can tell you. There were fountains inside the stadium. It was that warm; I almost went to go in them.”

Darren Fletcher: “I went to see the baseball last night, across the parking lot. The Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays. It wasn’t a good night for the team from Kansas City, I can tell you. There were fountains inside the stadium. It was that warm; I almost went to go in them.” #WorldCup [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) July 3, 2026 at 7:32 PM

On the topic of Kansas City barbecue, Fletcher said, “I’m sweating beef brisket like it’s going out of fashion, my friend.”

The Kansas City heat has definitely surprised many in the sports world who have visited the city in the summer for the first time.

Ichiro told Bob Costas that this legendary line about the heat in Kansas City came from Ryan Franklin pic.twitter.com/RxVjGUiSfx — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) January 21, 2025

Fletcher is known for bringing enthusiasm to broadcasts and sometimes delivering offbeat commentary to major events, and that was certainly the case for the English broadcaster during Friday night’s Colombia-Ghana World Cup match on Fox.