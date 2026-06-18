Credit: Jacqui Oatley on X

After years of remote commentary for many games, it’s refreshing that Fox Sports announcers are in the stadiums for games during the 2026 World Cup across North America. However, for Warren Barton and Jacqui Oatley at the Colombia-Uzbekistan game in Mexico City, that came with some jeopardy.

The famed Estadio Azteca was the site of the last opening game for the 48 teams at the World Cup as Colombia secured a surprisingly hard-fought 3-1 victory over the central Asian debutants. The sterling solo effort of Cucho Hernandez finally set up the game clinching goal in the last minutes of stoppage time.

That goal sent the stadium and the vast contingent of Colombia fans into delirium.

Colombia fans have the reputation of being one of the most passionate in the entire world and they certainly showed that on Wednesday night. However, the Fox announcers may have been a little too close to the raucous atmosphere for comfort.

As Jacqui Oatley shared after the game in a social media post, the pair were drenched in beer during one goal and Barton was cut after being hit in the head during the game with a flying bottle after the celebrations of the third goal.

That was an unusual one. Getting drenched in beer while commentating on a goal (quite refreshing, actually) and poor @warrenbarton22 was whacked/cut in the head by a flying bottle! I heard him being hit and turned round to see blood trickling down his forehead 🩸He’s OK.

Poor… pic.twitter.com/vILiB8LmpE — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) June 18, 2026

“That was an unusual one. Getting drenched in beer while commentating on a goal (quite refreshing, actually) and poor @warrenbarton22 was whacked/cut in the head by a flying bottle! I heard him being hit and turned round to see blood trickling down his forehead He’s OK. Poor cameraman wiped out/injured by tackle too. Well done Colombia , decent debut by Uzbekistan too, stayed in the game til near the end. Unreal atmosphere at the old Azteca. Colombia fans are phenomenal,” Oatley said on social media.

Incredibly, the longtime Fox announcer and former Newcastle United star was able to laugh off being hit by a flying projectile. That’s something that usually only between-the-glass hockey analysts are ready for.

But second, that’s actually a little scary and actually could have been a lot worse for Warren Barton. Soccer commentators are often sat in the midst of the fans, not in the safety of a press box, especially in stadiums outside America around the world. Perhaps it’s a surprise things like this don’t happen more often, especially given the wild and enthusiastic atmospheres at the World Cup.

Thankfully Barton was ok and escaped uninjured, but that wasn’t all in Mexico City as even a cameraman was taken out on the side of the pitch after a fierce tackle. Who says soccer isn’t a physical game, even for the cameramen and commentators.