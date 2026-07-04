Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Sam Navarro

Lionel Messi and World Cup defending champion Argentina held off an absolutely remarkable effort from massive underdog Cape Verde in the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s round of 32 on Friday evening in Miami. It was one of the most stunning, entertaining matches in World Cup history, and Cape Verde came very close to delivering one of the biggest upsets the sport has ever seen in the island nation’s first-ever World Cup appearance.

Cape Verde erased multiple deficits with equalizers before Argentina scored what would serve as the game-winning goal in extra time of a 3-2 victory.

Play-by-play announcer John Strong and color commentator Stu Holden had the English-language broadcast call for Fox.

Here, we’ll go through their calls of some of the major moments from the thrilling match.

Messi increased his record for most career World Cup goals when he scored his 20th goal to give Argentina a 1-0 lead in the first half.

LIONEL MESSI SCORES HIS 20TH CAREER FIFA WORLD CUP GOAL! John Strong has the Argentina-Cape Verde play-by-play call for Fox. ⚽️💥🐐🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dH4nURCsUt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 3, 2026

Strong: “LIONEL MESSI! AS HE HAS DONE NINETEEN PRIOR TIMES IN HIS CAREER HAS DONE AGAIN! TWENTIETH CAREER WORLD CUP GOAL! ARGENTINA OUT IN FRONT HERE IN MIAMI!”

Plenty of viewers probably thought that would be all that Argentina would need in this match, but Cape Verde evened things up early in the second half.

CAPE VERDE WITH THE EQUALIZER VS ARGENTINA! John Strong with the Fox call. ⚽️👀🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9BEdImt5eX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 3, 2026

Strong: “IT’S A GOAL! CAPE VERDE HAVE SCORED! DEROY DUARTE SENDS A SHOCKWAVE ACROSS THE GLOBE! CAPE VERDE HAVE TIED THE GAME AGAINST ARGENTINA!”

The match stunningly went to extra time in a 1-1 tie, and the chaos only increased from there.

Shortly after extra time began, Argentina regained the lead on a goal from Lisandro Martínez.

ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD EARLY IN EXTRA TIME! John Strong on the call for Fox. ⚽️🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0lGJdcLDXW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 4, 2026

Strong: LISANDRO MARTÍNEZ! HIS FIRST CAREER WORLD CUP ASSIST EARLIER; HIS FIRST CAREER WORLD CUP GOAL NOW! AND ARGENTINA TAKE THE LEAD IN EXTRA TIME!”

But, again, Cape Verde had a response. And this time with an absolute golazo from Sidny Lopes Cabral.

SIDNY LOPES CABRAL DELIVERS AN INSANE GOLAZO EQUALIZER FOR CAPE VERDE IN EXTRA TIME! JOHN STRONG WITH THE FOX CALL! ⚽️💥🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XtFgO3LdIB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 4, 2026

Strong: “IT’S INCREDIBLE! IT’S REMARKABLE! IT’S ALMOST UNBELIEVABLE! IT’S CAPE VERDE, FOR A SECOND TIME TONIGHT, TYING THE GAAAAME!”

Holden: “I love this game, man.”

In the 111th minute, a Lionel Messi corner kick turned into what would officially be ruled an own-goal off Cape Verde’s Diney Borges.

ARGENTINA REGAINS THE LEAD! Lionel Messi sets up Cristian Romero with the go-ahead goal. John Strong has the call for Fox. ⚽️🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dh3qmvMvpB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 4, 2026

Strong: “IT’S A GOAL! ARGENTINA RETAKE THE LEAD! ROMERO TO LEAD THE CELEBRATIONS!”

Here was Strong’s play-by-play call as the match officially ended:

“IT’S OVER! IN ONE OF THE MOST REMARKABLE GAMES IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD CUP, ARGENTINA SURVIVE!” John Strong with the call for Fox as Argentina holds off an incredible effort from Cape Verde. ⚽️🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/pgLM5J8HSx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 4, 2026

Strong: “IT’S OVER! IN ONE OF THE MOST REMARKABLE GAMES IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD CUP, ARGENTINA SURVIVE!”

And Holden delivered a message to Cape Verde “on behalf of the world.”

“Cape Verde. Thank you, on behalf of the world. You made us dream and watch your dreams lived out in real time. We’ll never forget you. What a performance against the world champions.” – Fox analyst Stu Holden ⚽️🇨🇻🎙️pic.twitter.com/59KDEfAAej https://t.co/EZ7S2NHAdb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 4, 2026

“Cape Verde,” Holden said. “Thank you, on behalf of the world. You made us dream and watch your dreams lived out in real time. We’ll never forget you. What a performance against the world champions. They went toe to toe. Against all the odds. Messi and Argentina prevail again; one of the favorites for the tournament. But people aren’t going to forget this. This is just a beautiful game. Beautiful moments all around. Football wins again.”

How about the Spanish-language calls for key moments?

Soccer play-by-play legend Andrés Cantor — known for his electric “¡Goooooool!” calls — had the duties on the Telemundo broadcast:

Andrés Cantor has the Telemundo call of Lionel Messi’s 20th career World Cup goal. ⚽️💥🐐🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/3ZTPvE8YMa https://t.co/i8cgI9vIRS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 3, 2026

The Telemundo call of Cape Verde’s equalizer with Andrés Cantor on play-by-play. ⚽️💥🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2zvbKTXxLg https://t.co/g8LZGiKvfW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 3, 2026

Andrés Cantor has the Telemundo call of Sidny Lopes Cabral’s unbelievable equalizer for Cape Verde. ⚽️💥🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/nNSdM0QRWE https://t.co/SehnIwHNZw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 4, 2026

The Telemundo call from Andrés Cantor of the Argentina go-ahead goal. ⚽️🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fsaqObNOwi https://t.co/iv3who3mam — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 4, 2026

Argentina advances to face Egypt in the round of 16 on July 7. Cape Verde goes home, but not before amazing the world and becoming the most incredible story of the tournament.