Fans rushing the gates at the Copa América Final on July 14, 2024. Fans rushing the gates at the Copa América Final on July 14, 2024. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports.)
The pre-match crowd and security insanity ahead of Sunday night’s Copa América final at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium caused concerns for many who had friends and family there. One of those was Stu Holden, the match analyst for the Fox broadcast. On Monday morning, in the wake of Argentina’s win over Colombia in that match, Holden shared a thread from his wife Karalyn Holden (née West) on her experience with their daughter in the crush of people trying to get in, and asked for accountability from those overseeing the situation:

Here’s that full thread from Karalyn Holden about those crowd issues, which is quite frightening:

As Holden notes there, while this match (and tournament) was in the U.S., it was overseen by South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL rather than U.S. Soccer or North American confederation CONCACAF. And this is far from the first criticism for CONMEBOL’s handling of this tournament.

Indeed, Sunday was far from the first absurdity involving fans and lackluster security preparations during this tournament, or from the first time those security preparations were blasted. After Colombia’s semifinal win over Uruguay Wednesday, Fox cameras captured Uruguayan players going into the stands to try and defend their families from Colombian fans and saying there was no security.

That brawl led to Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa calling the CONMEBOL organizers a “plague of liars” and saying “The only thing I can tell you is that the players reacted the same way any human being would. If you see what happened happen and there’s [no other process to escape] and they are attacking their girlfriends, their mothers, a baby, their wives, their mothers — what would you do?”

In that press conference, Bielsa also went off on a number of other issues around the tournament, Those included playing surfaces and training grounds. And Jonathan Tannenwald of The Philadelphia Inquirer correctly noted that Bielsa’s complaints were all about CONMEBOL-overseen matters around the tournament:

There have been many international soccer matches organized in the U.S. with far fewer problems. But the issues Sunday have some officials at 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities, including Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas, vowing they’ll learn from what went wrong at the Copa América final:

And there are already FIFA-required procedures in those bid books, including multi-tiered security, that go well beyond what was provided at the Copa América final. So this may not wind up being a World Cup issue. But it certainly was an issue for this tournament, and cast a pall over an otherwise-thrilling event that drew incredible ratings for Fox (whose 2021 decision to pick up the English-language U.S. rights for many CONMEBOL events looks very good in retrospect).

