Credit: Fox Sports

Fox Sports is going to remain a player in the international soccer game for several more years to come.

Although the rights for the 2030 World Cup are up for grabs, Fox made the announcement on Wednesday night that the Gold Cup, the CONCACAF championship tournament, will remain with the company. In addition, Fox is also adding the rights to the CONCACAF Nations League that formerly aired on Paramount+.

The announcement was made by Rob Stone and Alexi Lalas during World Cup coverage.

FOX Sports becomes the home of @Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup through 2029@RobStoneONFOX | @AlexiLalas pic.twitter.com/M4JkmtrESV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 25, 2026

“Extending our long-standing partnership with Concacaf and expanding it to include the thrilling Nations League competition further cements FOX Sports as America’s home for the world’s top international soccer tournaments,” Fox Sports president Eric Shanks said in the accompanying announcement. “We are proud to continue our relationship with Concacaf and look forward to building upon the incredible audience and viewership records we’ve set across previous Gold Cup tournaments with an eye on elevating our first Nations League presentation to new heights next year.”

The good news for soccer fans is that this at least centralizes USMNT games that have been spread amongst multiple networks somewhat. The new deal will include the playing of the Nations League and Gold Cup through 2029. Fox will also have the rights to Euro 2028. Copa America will also take place in 2028 and odds are the United States will once again be invited to the CONMEBOL tournament.

With Netflix airing its first major soccer tournament with the 2027 Women’s World Cup, these deals keep Fox at the table when it comes to international soccer in the upcoming World Cup cycle on the men’s side. Given the ratings for USMNT games this summer, that’s going to be a nice feather in the cap for the network. As for the rest of America, it means one thing. Alexi Lalas isn’t going anywhere.