Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

The 2026 World Cup is just a few months away. And the world’s biggest sporting event feels even closer with the release of the broadcast schedule for Fox Sports.

The expanded 48-team tournament across North America will be unprecedented in scope and scale and Fox knows that the tournament will be a logistical undertaking unlike anything that has ever been attempted before.

And today Fox has given the dates, times, and broadcast details for all 104 games set for the historic summer of soccer. If you’re interested in all the dates, times, and matchups from the Mexico-South Korea opening game on June 11 to the World Cup Final on July 19, you can find it here.

For the highlights, Fox will air 70 matches on broadcast television while FS1 will have 34 matches on the company’s cable channel. Every match from the Round of 16 forward will air on Fox.

Fox’s FAST service Tubi will also have a big role in the action with the launch of a new World Cup hub in May that will feature Fox and FIFA programming in the lead-up to the tournament. And they will air two matches for free in 4K in the openers for host nations Mexico and the United States.

Speaking of those opening matches, Fox will have a two-hour pregame show on June 11 before the first kick in Mexico City. On the second day of the tournament, Fox will have a three-hour pregame show before the USA’s first contest against Paraguay in primetime on Fox at 9 p.m. ET. Earlier in the day, FS1 will have Canada’s home opener against the winner of Europe’s Playoff A winner.

In total, Fox will have 40 matches in primetime throughout the tournament, by far the most for the event in American television history. The World Cup Final will kick off at 3 p.m. ET with a three-hour pregame show beforehand.

Fox has added big names like Rebecca Lowe and Thierry Henry to their roster for this year’s World Cup, showing that they are serious about delivering the best product possible this summer. If we could only bring back Wayne Gretzky to show off some more of his world geography skills, it would be the icing on the cake.