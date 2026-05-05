Credit: Cheryl Evans-Arizona Republic News

Fox Sports, FOX One, and job site Indeed announced Tuesday a nationwide search to fill the position of — deep breath — “FOX One Chief World Cup Watcher Hired Through Indeed.” One lucky fan will be paid $50,000 to watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live in 4K from a custom-built viewing space in the middle of Times Square.

Yes, this is a real job. Yes, you can apply for it.

The role runs from June 6 through July 26 — one week before the tournament kicks off through one week after the final — and the responsibilities are exactly what you’d hope, covering all 104 matches across the tournament’s 39 days. The person hired will watch from what Fox is describing as a “dream viewing space” built specifically for them in Times Square, will be expected to create and share social content throughout the tournament, and will essentially serve as a live, breathing, emotionally reactive window into what it feels like to watch every single minute of the World Cup from inside a glass fishbowl.

“This FIFA World Cup will be a historic tournament that calls for an equally historic hire,” said Fox Sports president of marketing Robert Gottlieb in a statement. “One engaged applicant will get the job of a lifetime to experience and celebrate every story, every nation, and every exhilarating moment that defines the beautiful game.”

There is a catch, sort of. To be considered, you’ll need to update your Indeed profile with your reporting, journalism, and content creation skills, set your profile to “Employers can find you,” and post a video on social media explaining why you’re the right person for the job with the hashtag #ChiefWorldCupWatcher.

Applications close May 17, and the hire gets revealed live on Fox during the Yankees-Red Sox game on June 6.