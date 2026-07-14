Credit: CBS Mornings; Peter Carr – The Journal News

The USMNT’s loss to Belgium last week was so spectacular that it would be impossible to peg it on one single explanation, but star striker Folarin Balogun has confirmed the team was uneasy over the political influence it faced over his reinstatement by FIFA.

The U.S. team got a surprise boost about 24 hours before the game when FIFA suspended Balogun’s one-game ban over a questionable red card against Bosnia. Soon after, reports surfaced indicating the Trump administration had lobbied FIFA on Balogun’s behalf, leading Belgium to appeal.

The clear disparity in energy between Belgium and the U.S. in Seattle last Monday led some to speculate that the USMNT was overwhelmed by the scrutiny brought upon it by the ruling. And in an interview on CBS Mornings, Balogun confirmed it led to “a bit of nerves” among his teammates.

“My initial reaction was I was happy to be back on the team. But when I kind of started to reflect, I knew it was going to cause a lot of controversy,” Balogun said. “And I could almost see within my teammates, a bit of nerves because it was something that’s so unique. But the closer we got to the game, I tried to just focus as best as I could. But it was difficult, you know, a lot of outside noise.”

Folarin Balogun on Donald Trump’s intervention in getting his World Cup ban suspended on @CBSMornings: “I knew it was gonna cause a lot of controversy. I could almost see within my teammates a bit of nerves… I tried to just focus as best as I could, but it was difficult with a… pic.twitter.com/ZHzYD7Z6u4 — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 14, 2026

As with President Donald Trump’s appearance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals and his administration inserting itself into Team USA’s dual gold medals in hockey at the Winter Olympics earlier in the year, the backlash was significant to Balogun’s reinstatement. Even supporters of the president, such as WFAN’s Boomer Esiason, were critical of his involvement with the USMNT.

Ultimately, Balogun got few opportunities to score and was unable to turn the tide of a game that got ugly quickly in favor of Belgium.

This home World Cup run for the USMNT may always hold a what-if regarding Balogun’s red card, especially now that the striker has confirmed it had a negative impact on the team.