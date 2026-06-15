Credit: FIFA

Update [7:09 p.m. ET]: FIFA has reportedly cleared the referee in question, calling the gesture an “involuntary twitch.” Both the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and the official released statements on Monday. Our original story runs below.

During Germany’s 7-1 win over Curaçao in Houston on Sunday, a quick TV shot showed the VAR referees in their Dallas studio as part of FIFA’s world feed. As had been the case in previous matches, the video assistant referees posed for the camera, and their names appeared on screen.

During this particular segment, Australian referee Shaun Evans was standing with his arm by his side and could be seen making a gesture in which he held the fingers of his right hand in an upside-down ‘OK’ sign.

While such a gesture has historically been perceived as a positive one or as part of a prank game, it has, in recent years, become designated as a hate symbol and an expression of white supremacy. Specifically, it can symbolize “White Power,” with the three elongated fingers forming a W for White and the thumb and index finger forming a P for Power.

Vocês repararam esse símbolo que o supervisor do VAR faz com a mão? pic.twitter.com/MYsLGNHMWL — Felipe Simonetti (@felipesimonetti) June 14, 2026

The gesture’s meaning became widely known in 2019 when Australian White supremacist Brenton Tarrant made it during a courtroom appearance following his arrest for murdering 50 people at mosques in New Zealand. That same year, it was designated a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League.

“Advice from our experts is that the gesture used clearly resembles an upside-down ‘OK’ hand symbol used as a ‘white power’ symbol in global far-right circles,” said the Fare network, a partner of FIFA and European soccer body UEFA that monitors racist and discriminatory chants, flags, and symbols at international games.

“Clearly this official should have no further role to play in this World Cup.”

After World Cup viewers noticed the gesture, there was a desire to understand if it was meant as a hate symbol or simply as an OK. While FIFA didn’t respond to initial requests about whether it was looking into the matter, it confirmed Monday that it was.

BBC Sport also noticed that the FIFA pre-match broadcast routine changed following that Germany-Curacao game. In subsequent match broadcasts, the VAR officials have already been seen facing their monitors rather than the camera.

Fare also noted that “We note that in the two subsequent games it appears TV directors have stopped introducing the VAR panel to the TV audience.”

Evans, who is working his second consecutive World Cup, has not responded to requests for comment from various outlets.