Credit: Fox

FIFA World Cup Today featuring Rob Stone, Clarence Seedorf and Peter Schmeichel unexpectedly turned into a foursome Thursday afternoon.

The fans at AT&T Stadium were ecstatic after witnessing Lionel Messi make history by breaking the World Cup scoring record while leading Argentina to a win over Austria in Dallas. Nearly a half hour after the match ended, Fox showed the crowd of fans refusing to leave the stadium as they gathered behind the net to celebrate.

“These are the live images directly behind us inside Dallas stadium,” Stone noted. “That pack of fans behind the goal where Messi scored his second goal tonight, still there. You can see them over Clarence’s broad shoulders, still dancing, still singing, still enjoying themselves.”

And almost on cue, one of those fans who was still enjoying themselves erupted over Seedorf’s broad shoulders to interrupt the Fox broadcast with a fist pump and a cheer on live TV.

omg, this fan just climbed up to the FIFA World Cup Today broadcast booth live on air 😳😭 that’s a pretty massive security failure by @FOXSoccer and @dallascowboys stadium security tbh pic.twitter.com/P0SKQL663C — HipHopSavedMyLife (@ALLD4YEVERYD4Y) June 22, 2026

“This guy’s still excited, plenty of reason to be excited,” Stone calmly said during the awkward moment as Seedorf turned and stood face to face with the fan.

“Greatest experience ever,” the fan could be heard saying in the background before Stone casually attempted to turn Seedorf away from the intruder.

“Clarence is gonna give this guy a hard tackle that might earn him a yellow card,” Stone said of the interaction.

But no yellow card was needed for Seedorf or Schmeichel. Someone behind the scenes swiftly stepped in to redirect the fan away from the live broadcast, and Stone did a great job of keeping the intruder from derailing the show. The fan seemed more interested in getting their 15 seconds of fame than causing any harm, but no live broadcast wants to have their booth stormed by an intruder, regardless of intent.