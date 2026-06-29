Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kiyoshi Mio

The 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 field is set as we enter the knockout stages, and Fox Sports has released the broadcaster assignments for those 16 matches.

Play-by-play announcer John Strong and color commentator Stu Holden continue to form the lead booth for Fox. They will have the call for the USMNT-Bosnia and Herzegovina match on July 1.

Additional Fox broadcaster crews include Ian Darke and Landon Donovan, Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves, Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton, Ian Crocker and Danny Higginbotham, Derek Rae and Rob Green, and JP Dellacamera and Lori Lindsey.

14 of the matches are televised on Fox, while two of the matches are televised on FS1.

Here’s a look at the Fox broadcaster assignments for the round of 32 (all times are Eastern):

Sunday, June 28

South Africa vs. Canada (3 p.m., Fox): Jacqui Oatley (play-by-play), Warren Barton (analyst), Katie Shanahan (reporter), Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)

Monday, June 29

Brazil vs. Japan (1 p.m., Fox): Ian Darke (play-by-play), Landon Donovan (analyst), Natalie Gedra (reporter), Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)

Germany vs. Paraguay (4:30 p.m., Fox): Ian Crocker (play-by-play), Danny Higginbotham (analyst), Geoff Shreeves (reporter), Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)

Netherlands vs. Morocco (9 p.m., Fox): John Strong (play-by-play), Stu Holden (analyst), Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)

Tuesday, June 30

Ivory Coast vs. Norway (1 p.m., Fox): Jacqui Oatley (play-by-play), Warren Barton (analyst), Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)

France vs. Sweden (5 p.m., Fox): Darren Fletcher (play-by-play), Owen Hargreaves (analyst), Katie Shanahan (reporter), Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)

Mexico vs. Ecuador (9 p.m., Fox): Derek Rae (play-by-play), Rob Green (analyst), Natalie Gedra (reporter), Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)

Wednesday, July 1

England vs. Congo DR (12 p.m., Fox): Darren Fletcher (play-by-play), Owen Hargreaves (analyst), Geoff Shreeves (reporter), Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)

Belgium vs. Senegal (4 p.m., FS1): JP Dellacamera (play-by-play), Lori Lindsey (analyst), Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (8 p.m., Fox): John Strong (play-by-play), Stu Holden (analyst), Jenny Taft (reporter), Tom Rinaldi (reporter), Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)

Thursday, July 2

Spain vs. Austria (3 p.m., Fox): Ian Darke (play-by-play), Landon Donovan (analyst), Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)

Portugal vs. Croatia (7 p.m., Fox): Derek Rae (play-by-play), Rob Green (analyst), Katie Shanahan (reporter), Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)

Switzerland vs. Algeria (11 p.m., FS1): JP Dellacamera (play-by-play), Lori Lindsey (analyst), Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)

Friday, July 3

Australia vs. Egypt (2 p.m., Fox): Jacqui Oatley (play-by-play), Warren Barton (analyst), Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)

Argentina vs. Cape Verde (6 p.m., Fox): John Strong (play-by-play), Stu Holden (analyst), Natalie Gedra (reporter), Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)

Colombia vs. Ghana (9:30 p.m., Fox): Darren Fletcher (play-by-play), Owen Hargreaves (analyst), Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)