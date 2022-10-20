The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will air in the US on Fox’s platforms, but things are a bit less certain in some markets abroad.

According to Bloomberg, FIFA has rejected bids from broadcasters in a handful of countries, claiming that they’re too low.

“This is not a case of being priced out, but rather testament to a lack of willingness of broadcasters to pay what the women’s game deserves,” Romy Gai, FIFA’s chief partnerships and media officer, said in an interview. FIFA has already turned down offers to broadcast the tournament in Italy, Germany, France and the UK and expects a similar outcome in Spain, Gai said. He declined to say which broadcasters had submitted bids for games.

The alleged low-balling from Italy, Germany, France, the UK, and Spain is somewhat surprising, given that Germany, France, and England all made the semifinals of this summer’s wildly successful UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (while Spain was bounced by England in the quarterfinals).

However, next summer’s tournament will take place in Australia and New Zealand, with matches likely starting at inconvenient times in Europe. For instance, a 7 PM local kickoff in Sydney would begin at 9 AM in London. That’s a tough sell during the week, and an even tougher sell when matches begin even earlier.

The United States are the reigning back to back Women’s World Cup champions. For whatever it’s worth, a 7 PM kickoff in Sydney would begin at 4 AM in New York. That sure isn’t ideal!

[Bloomberg]